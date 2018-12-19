The greatest T20 XI of all-time

The T20 format became popular through the World T20 held in South Africa and the popularity was carried on with the inception of the IPL in 2008. The tournament was a huge hit and then everyone knew that T20 Cricket, the newest and shortest format of the game was here to stay. The format not only provides entertainment but also generates a greater revenue than the longer formats. More than a decade later, IPL, PSL, and the Big Bash remain one of the spectacles in World Cricket and even countries like Afghanistan now have its own T20 league.

In this fantasy XI, we have players who have graced the T20 format and made it their very own, entertaining the fans all over the world with phenomenal displays in the T20 leagues as well as the T20 Internationals. So we decided to put together an all-time T20 XI. Here is the team.

#1 Chris Gayle

Such is the stature of Christopher Henry Gayle in the shortest format of the game that his selection in our team is an absolute no-brainer. He holds a plethora of records in this format of the game and is considered as the greatest T20 batsman ever.

He was a core member of the West Indies sides which won the ICC World T20 in 2012 and 2016

Playing in the IPL, the Universe Boss, as he calls himself, won 2 orange caps in 2011 and 2012 during his time at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2013, while playing against the Pune Warriors India, he scored a whirlwind knock of 175 not out, in which he broke the records for the fastest 100, highest individual score and the most sixes in a T20 innings.

He was the first batsman to score hundreds in all forms of the game and holds the record for the most hundreds, most sixes and most runs in 20 over cricket.

Surprisingly though Gayle wasn’t picked in the 2011 IPL auction, thanks to the uncertainty of West Indies Players in that edition of the tourney. As a replacement to the injured Dirk Nannes, Gayle was called in and he had an immediate impact with a hundred in his first appearance as an RCB player against Kolkata Knight Riders, his previous franchise,

#2 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum is the 2nd highest run-getter in the format.

The 2nd opener in our side is none other than the Kiwi great, Brendon McCullum. McCullum is much often remembered for his heroics in the shortest format of the game and especially for the knock that in a true sense launched the IPL. With a 158 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first ever match of the tournament gave a trailer of things to expect from the tournament. After initial 3 seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders, McCullum again returned to the franchise in 2012 and was a part of the team which won the title.

McCullum became the 1st batsman to score a 1000 runs in T20 Internationals and to score 2 hundred in the format at the international level. Overall in t20s, he has more than 9500 runs to his name, second only to the great Chris Gayle.

Middle Order (Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and MS Dhoni)

#3 Virat Kohli

Any Fantasy XI in recent times without Virat Kohli's name in it, seems incomplete isn’t it? In just 10 years as an international cricketer, Virat Kohli has undoubtedly established himself as one of the modern-day greats.

Averaging close to 50 in T20 internationals and nearly 5000 IPL runs in 11 seasons, are just a few numbers to emphasize on the greatness of this maestro.

In the last 2 editions of the World T20, Kohli has been adjudged as the man of the tournament as he was the leading run-getter in both editions of the tournament.

The Indian Captain is the only player to play for only one franchise over all the seasons of the IPL. In 2016, he scored an unimaginable 973 runs with 4 hundred to his name in the tournament as he single-handedly led his side to the final where they succumbed to a heartbreaking loss.

#4 AB de Villiers

Mr. 360 is an automatic selection in any other team and so is he in this team as well. An iconic player, de Villiers entertained fans all over the world with his fearless batting and jaw-dropping shots.

With over 6600 runs to his name in the format at a strike rate of 147, numbers define what kind batsman ABD was. Not to forget the 3 hundred that he had to his name along with a lot of memorable matches that he won for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

After announcing his retirement from International cricket in May 2018, de Villiers clarified that he will continue to play the T20 leagues around the world for a few more years. Of late, De Villiers has signed to play the Pakistan Super League.

#5 MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicketkeeper)

Unsurprisingly, MS Dhoni makes it to our side not only as a wicketkeeper-batsman but also as the Captain of our XI. The highlight of Dhoni’s T20 career came in the initial stage itself. With a young side, he led India to a World T20 win in the inaugural edition and stamped his authority as a captain. He was then the talk of the town and was picked by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2008 IPL auction. He has led them to 3 IPL titles and 2 CLT20 wins and has an extraordinary record as a captain.

Dhoni also won the 2007 T20 World Cup and led India to the 2014 edition as well.

As a batsman, Dhoni has close to 6000 runs in the format at an average of 38 in 297 matches. These numbers appear staggering given the fact Dhoni has batted at No. 5 or below for the better part of his career.

All Rounders (Shakib Al Hasan, Kieron Pollard, and DJ Bravo)

#6 Shakib Al Hasan

Next in the side is all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been a part of Bangladesh cricket's rise to one of the top teams in the World. He has been an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders winning campaigns in 2012 as well as 2014 and formed lethal spin bowling partnership with Sunil Narine which was crucial in deciding in many games.

With over 313 wickets in just 278 matches and over 4300 runs, Shakib can be a nightmare for the opposition with his left arm spin and anchor his team's batting as a middle-order batsman. The statistics reflect the rare kind of all-rounder that Shakib is.

He also captained the Dhaka Gladiators to a triumph in the Bangladesh Premier League 2013.

He played for Adelaide Strikers in 2014 Big Bash League replacing the injured Johan Botha, thus becoming the first Bangladeshi to play in the Big Bash League.

#7 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard makes it to our side at no. 7. The West Indies player announced his arrival on the big stage in 2009 Champions League T20 tournament when he pulled a win from the jaws of defeat for the Trinidad and Tobago side against the New South Wales. He was then picked by South Australia to play for them in the Big bash and attracted the highest bid in the 2010 IPL Auction as he played for the Mumbai Indians helping them to reach the Finals.

He is the 3rd highest run-getter in the format and has over 250 wickets, and is, therefore, one of the most sought-after players in T20 cricket playing for a lot of teams in franchise cricket. He is one of the best fielders of the world and has pulled off some unbelievable catches, especially at the boundary.

#8 Dwayne Bravo

DJ Bravo is all-rounder of our side. The Trinidad and Tobago player provides an excellent balance to a T20 side like no other player. He is known for his aggressive batting and his death bowling which has been crucial in deciding numerous games. With more than 440 wickets, Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the format. Along with bowler and batsman that Bravo is, he is also an excellent fielder and has taken some mind-blowing catches in T20 cricket.

He was a key member of the Windies side which won the ICC World T20 in 2012 and 2016.

He is also one of the 2 bowlers to have won the purple cap twice in 2013 and 2015. He was also a part of the CSK's title-winning side in 2011 and 2012 as well as 2018.

He has led the Trinbago Knight Riders to a Carribean Premier League title for a record 3 titles.

Bowlers (Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, and Sohail Tanvir)

#9 Lasith Malinga

'Slinga Malinga' holds the No. 9 spot on in our side. Malinga is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the game with more than 350 wickets in 260 odd matches.

Malinga is a very economical bowler who has an economy of 6.9 in spite of being a death bowler.

Since 2009, Malinga has been a crucial part of the Mumbai Indians set up and won 3 IPL titles with them. A purple cap winner in 2011, Malinga is also the leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

With regular skipper Dinesh Chandinal injured before the World T20 in 2014, Malinga was asked to captain the side and he led them to a victory and finally won an ICC trophy for Sri Lanka after a lot of heartbreaking losses in the finals.

#10 Sunil Narine

With 342 wickets at an economy rate of 5.9, Sunil Narine is a certainty in any T20 side and so is he in our team.

Narine made his international debut in T20Is in 2012 and in the same year was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Auction and went on to win the title with the franchise as he was adjudged as the Player of the tournament. He also won the IPL 2014 with KKR and 2 CPL titles with Trinbago Knight Riders.

He holds the unique distinction of bowling a maiden over in the super over.

In the past 2 seasons, he has been used as a pinch hitter, opening the batting in T20 leagues enjoying staggering success at the top of the order. He scored the fastest IPL fifty against the Royal Challengers Bangalore while opening the batting for KKR.

#11 Sohail Tanvir

The last spot in our side goes to Sohail Tanvir. With more than 300 wickets to his name in 20 over cricket, Tanvir is one of the most successful fast bowlers in the format.

He was a member of Pakistan's team which was the runner-up in 2007 World T20 and was also a part of next edition's title-winning squad.

In only his 3rd match as an IPL player, he took 6 wickets against the Chennai Super Kings and single-handedly won the game for them. Representing Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the IPL, Tanvir was the leading wicket-taker in the tourney leading them to the title as he hit the winning runs in the final. Thereafter he was a regular feature in T20 leagues around the world. He has been a crucial part of various T20 teams in different leagues all over the world.

