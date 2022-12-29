Best Women's World T20I XI of 2022 ft. Renuka Singh, Beth Mooney

The Women's T20 World Cup is all set to be played in South Africa in February next year. The defending champions Australia will be favorites to retain their title after they won the tournament in their own backyard in 2020.

The popularity of Women's Cricket has only grown in recent years with major successful events like the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, and the Asia Cup being held this year.

The quality of cricket has improved as well, particularly in the shortest format with T20 franchise tournaments taking place around the globe. This was reflected in the performances at the CWG and Asia Cup, with plenty of top-class players on show throughout the year.

On that note, we took a look at the best Women's World XI in T20Is this year.

1) Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is one of, if not the, India's best all-format batters at the moment. The elegant left-hander always had the knack of churning out runs, but she's found a new gear in 2022.

In 21 T20I innings this year, Mandhana scored 594 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 133.48. She also notched up five half-centuries throughout the year, putting in notable performances at the Commonwealth Games as well.

Number three in the ICC rankings for batters in the Women's T20Is this year, India's vice-captain will be hoping to carry her good form into the T20 World Cup 2023.

2) Beth Mooney (wk)

Consistency is Beth Mooney's middle name. As the tag suggests, the Australian opener is always in and around the runs, no matter what the occasion. In 13 innings, the left-hander has scored 449 runs at an average of 56.12 and a strike rate of 134.43.

In a formidable Australian team, Mooney is trusted with the responsibility of setting the tone at the top of the order and she delivers more often than not. Ranked second in the ICC rankings, the opening batter has also recorded four half-centuries this year.

3) Sophie Devine (c)

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine after the ODI series win vs Bangladesh.

Nominated for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in T20Is, alongside Mandhana, Nida Dar, and Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine has made her presence felt on the big stage as usual. She scored 389 runs in 14 matches at an average of 29.92 and a strike rate of 112.42.

She has also taken 13 wickets in that time, with an economy rate of 6.40. Devine is ranked second in the ICC rankings for all-rounders in the shortest format. The veteran is still a crucial member of the New Zealand national side and will be hoping to continue her fine form at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

4) Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath in action during the India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 3

There aren't many all-rounders in the world better than Tahlia McGrath. After having a breakthrough season last year, the Australian all-rounder kept Ellyse Perry out of the T20I side for most of 2022. She also claimed the number-one ranking for T20I batters this year, and is tenth on the list of all-rounders.

In 11 innings, McGrath has scored 435 runs at an average of 62.14 and a belligerent strike rate of 145. With four half-centuries this year, she has formed a formidable partnership with Beth Mooney in recent times.

McGrath led Australia for the first time in the T20I series against India earlier this month. She also led the Adelaide Strikers to the Women's Big Bash League title last month. T-Mac has a reputation as one of the most destructive batters around and can single-handedly take the game away from any opposition.

5) Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues in action against Australia at the Commonwealth Games, 2022.

Jemimah Rodrigues tends to find herself battling for her place in the Indian side more often than not. Despite an ordinary outing in the series against Australia this month, the Mumbai batter has had a pretty successful year.

In 18 T20I innings, she has scored 463 runs at a healthy average of 38.58 and a strike rate of 121.84. Rodrigues also had impressive campaigns at the Commonwealth Games, scoring 146 runs in five innings.

She was also the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup, scoring 217 runs at a strike rate of 135.62. Rodrigues has stepped up her game in the shortest format and made herself a key member of the side ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.

6) Ashleigh Gardner

The number one ranked all-rounder in the world, Ashleigh Gardner, has to be in the side. The Australian all-rounder ticks all the boxes to be a gun player in the shortest format, contributing in all three departments.

The 25-year-old has scored 216 runs in seven innings, at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 152.11. She recently scored a destructive half-century against India in the fifth T20I as well.

Gardner also has 15 wickets in 16 matches, conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.56. She is usually the to-go option for the side whenever they need a breakthrough and comes up with the goods when called upon.

7) Nida Dar

Pakistan's Nida Dar has a reputation for coming in clutch for the side more often than not. The all-rounder has scored 396 runs in 13 T20I innings this year, averaging 56.57 at a strike rate of 122.60. She has also taken 15 wickets in that time, conceding runs at only a rate of 5.50.

Dar enjoyed a successful Asia Cup campaign where she contributed in both departments. Scoring 145 runs at a strike rate of 111.54 and taking 8 wickets in 7 matches, she was Pakistan's most valuable player in the tournament.

8) Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma running out Charlie Dean was one of the highlights of the year.

2022 has been the year of Deepti Sharma. The infamous runout at the non-striker's end against England was blown out of proportion as India clinched an ODI series whitewash, bidding farewell to Jhulan Goswami. Needless to say, Deepti contributed more often than not.

In 19 T20I innings this year, Deepti has scored 370 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 136.02. She has worked on her batting in recent times, contributing in the lower middle order for the national side.

With the ball, she has taken 29 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07. She is ranked third in the ICC rankings for T20I all-rounders this year and is a vital cog in India's playing eleven in all formats.

9) Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone bagged 5 wickets in 5 matches at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sophie Ecclestone is the number one ranked T20I bowler in the world at the moment. She has dominated for a few years now, with the left-arm spinner one of the toughest bowlers to put away because of her metronomic accuracy and control.

She has taken 19 wickets in 17 T20Is at an economy rate of 5.86. Ecclestone has also upped her skills with the bat, being a valuable hitter lower down the order. The 23-year-old is one of the best in the business and that should be the case for a long time to come.

10) Renuka Singh Thakur

Renuka Singh in action during the India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 3

After Jhulan Goswami called it quits on her playing career, there were question marks around which Indian pacer could step up to fill her big boots. Renuka Singh Thakur has put her hand up in that regard, delivering notable performances for India time and again.

In what has been a breakthrough year for the medium pacer, she has taken 22 wickets in as many games, at an economy rate of 6.50. She was the leading wicket-taker at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with 11 wickets in 5 matches, including a couple of four-wicket hauls.

She also bagged 6 wickets in as many games at the Women's Asia Cup this year, in conditions that weren't necessarily favorable for the quicker bowlers. Thakur is now India's spearhead with the new ball and has been one of the team's most consistent performers this year.

11) Hayley Jensen

New Zealand's Hayley Jensen has enjoyed a successful year in T20Is this year. The fast bowler has taken 19 wickets at an economy rate of 5.55 in 12 matches, leading the New Zealand bowling unit alongside the likes of Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr.

She bagged 7 wickets in 5 matches at the Commonwealth Games. The experienced medium pacer is a key part of the White Ferns unit that will be on the hunt for the T20 World Cup title next year.

12th woman - Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis has been the standout star for Ireland cricket this year. Having made her debut for the national side in 2014, at the tender age of 13, Lewis became the youngest player to play at that level.

The top-order batter has had a superb 2022, scoring 446 runs in 16 matches. With an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 120.86, the 21-year-old is making her mark at the international level.

