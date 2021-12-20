Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 15: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Sixers will lock horns against Adelaide Strikers in the 16th match of the Big Bash League 2021. The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host this exciting contest.

Sydney Sixers sit at the top of the table with 11 points to their name. They have won three of the total four games played. They beat Melbourne Stars in their last match. After being asked to bat first, the Stars posted 177 on the board, thanks to a scintillating century from their skipper Glenn Maxwell. It was a daunting task ahead of the Sixers but they were up to the task.

Josh Philippe, opening the batting, led the charge with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 99 to guide his side across the line with two balls to spare. They will be riding with confidence and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the points table having won only one out of the three games played. They suffered a loss against the Perth Scorchers in their last game. Batting first, Perth Scorchers posted a mammoth 195 on the board, losing only a single wicket.

The Strikers faltered in the chase as they were knocked over on 146 in the 18th over. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they fell short by 49 runs. They will need to be on their toes while facing the defending champions on Tuesday.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 16, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: December 21st 2021, Tuesday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely once set. Expect the surface to get better as the game progresses.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Perth is expected to hover between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

The wickets were spread among the bowlers as the Stars posted 177 on the board in their 20 overs. Josh Philippe played a brilliant innings of 99 at the top of the order to help his side chase down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Hayden Kerr

Adelaide Strikers

The bowlers failed to pick up a wicket as Perth Scorchers scored 195 in their 20 overs. Matthew Short scored 63 at the top of the order while the other batters failed to contribute as they fell short by 49 runs.

Probable XI

Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed, Wes Agar

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

The Sixers were fantastic in their win against the Stars in their last game. The Strikers, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against the Scorchers in their previous match. They need to be on their toes while facing the Sixers in their upcoming fixture.

Sydney Sixers have the winning momentum behind them—expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this encounter.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

