Birthday special: Shikhar Dhawan's three best knocks in ODIs 

One of the finest openers going around in one-day cricket, Shikhar Dhawan, turned a year older and celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday (December 5). The senior Indian batter is currently in Bangladesh representing the Men in Blue in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

An eye-pleasing left-hander with the ability to play both spin and pace comfortably, Dhawan has been an integral part of the Indian team over the years. While he has had his moments in red-ball cricket, Dhawan is now only a 50-over specialist.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#crickettwitter Birthday boy Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the best ODI players for India in the last decade Birthday boy Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the best ODI players for India in the last decade 🔥🙌🏻#crickettwitter https://t.co/CclqlzWtPk

So far, the southpaw has represented India in 34 Tests, 165 ODIs and 68 T20 internationals. While Shikhar Dhawan has scored 2315 runs in Test matches at an average of 40.01, his 6782 ODI runs have come at an average of 44.62. In T20Is, he has amassed 1759 runs at an average of just under 28 and a strike rate of 127.

Well-liked among the youth due to his social media presence, Dhawan has always brought his A-game to ICC tournaments. Dhawan was India’s leading run-scorer in the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 World Cup, and 2017 Champions Trophy. For his efforts in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, the Delhi-based player was named the "Player of the Tournament."

On the occasion of his 37th birthday, we look back at the three best knocks of Shikhar Dhawan in one-day international matches.

#3 114 off 94 vs South Africa at the 2013 Champions Trophy in Cardiff

Shikhar Dhawan in action in the ICC Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan's innings against South Africa was a coming-of-age moment in his career, showcasing to the world his immense potential in ODI cricket.

The tournament-opener between India and South Africa at the 2013 Champions Trophy in Cardiff saw Dhawan and Rohit Sharma solidify their opening combination as the due gave India a 127 run-opening partnership, which allowed India to put a match-winning score of 331 runs on the board.

While Rohit was watchful at the start of the innings, Dhawan did not take too long before asserting himself to the South African bowlers. Despite losing his partner in the 22nd over, the Delhi lad motored along with 12 boundaries and a six to reach his maiden ODI hundred. Dhawan was at the crease till the 37th over and creamed runs all over the ground before falling to Jean-Paul Duminy while looking to up the ante.

India won that particular game by 26 runs as Shikhar Dhawan was given the Man of the Match for his quick-fire century.

#2 117 off 109 vs Australia at the 2019 World Cup in London

Shikhar Dhawan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Shikhar Dhawan was at the top of his game when he smacked the Australian bowlers all around the park in India's second game of the 2019 50-over World Cup at the Kennington Oval in London.

Despite battling through a fractured thumb, the southpaw blazed away to a blistering 109-ball 117. Alongside Rohit, the pair stitched up 127 runs inside 134 balls, which laid the foundation for India, posting 352/5 after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

ICC @ICC

Dhawan 117 (109)

Kohli 82 (77)

Pandya 48 (27)

Dhoni 27 (14)



from



SCORECARD

bit.ly/CWC19-14 Rohit 57 (70)Dhawan 117 (109)Kohli 82 (77)Pandya 48 (27)Dhoni 27 (14)from #TeamIndia to post 352/5. Australia will need a record World Cup chase to win this! #INDvAUS SCORECARD Rohit 57 (70)Dhawan 117 (109)Kohli 82 (77)Pandya 48 (27)Dhoni 27 (14)🔥 from #TeamIndia to post 352/5. Australia will need a record World Cup chase to win this! #INDvAUS SCORECARD 👇 bit.ly/CWC19-14 https://t.co/TCV7b02PBc

While Dhawan didn't hit a single maximum on the day, he hit 16 boundaries to perfection. Dhawan became only the first Indian batter to score four ODI hundreds in England when he reached the landmark on his 94th ball.

Chasing 353, Australia fell short by 36 runs off target as Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting exploits.

#1 137 off 146 vs South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in Melbourne

Shikhar Dhawan - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

India, the 2011 World Cup champions, started the 2015 World Cup in an emphatic manner by thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan in their first group match. The action shifted to Melbourne and, batting first, the Men in Blue scored 307 runs in their 50 overs against a potent South African bowling attack.

The total was only possible due to Shikhar Dhawan's remarkable innings of 137 runs off 146 balls. India began their innings on a disastrous note as a catastrophic miscommunication between Rohit and Dhawan ended in the former getting run out in the third over. With Kohli struggling to get to his rhythm, the onus fell on the left-hander to shape the Indian innings.

In what was a sparkling display of shot-making, Dhawan took on the Proteas head on. He batted until the 43rd over and played all the South African bowlers with ease. He clobbered 16 boundaries, coupled with two lusty sixes. Dhawan's splendid innings steered India 307.

Operating as a pack, the Indian bowlers razed South Africa for 177 and completed a comprehensive victory.

Poll : 0 votes