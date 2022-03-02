[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan breaks internet with hilarious dance moves

Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is a popular name on social media. He often comes up with quirky and hilarious videos on social media to engage with the fans and lighten up their mood.

Dhawan recently left everyone in splits with a funny Instagram video where he can be seen doing a unique dance form. In the short clip, a woman was spotted shaking her legs. The veteran cricketer came up with a hilarious version of himself while trying to replicate the woman.

Shikhar Dhawan captioned the video as:

"The struggle is real 😂😂😂 Badi zor ki lagi hai 😂"

The video went viral the moment it landed on the internet. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and celebrated Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also reacted to the hilarious video.

Speaking of cricket, Dhawan will next be seen in action during IPL 2022, which kicks off on March 26. The southpaw will turn up for Punjab Kings in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Having an opportunity to play with Shikhar Dhawan would be fantastic: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was one of two cricketers retained by Punjab ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He was later appointed as the captain of the franchise for IPL 2022.

Ahead of the season opener, Agarwal revealed that he is excited to open the batting with Dhawan.

“There are a lot of players in the Punjab team I am really excited about. Opening with Shikhar (Dhawan), or actually having an opportunity to play with Shikhar would be fantastic," Agarwal said in a video posted by The Quint on their YouTube channel.

The 36-year-old Dhawan is one of the highest run-scorers in the history of the competition. He has amassed 5784 runs in 192 matches at a strike rate of 126.64, including 44 fifties and two centuries.

Dhawan, who had a stellar season in IPL 2021, will hope to continue the same when the tournament starts later this month.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava