“Bold decision” – Farokh Engineer hails India’s decision to bowl first against Australia in WTC final

Former cricketer Farokh Engineer has hailed Team India’s decision to bowl first against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London.

The 85-year-old justified that Team India didn’t want to expose their batsmen on a lush green surface. The former wicketkeeper-batter said he is hopeful that Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will deliver with the ball.

Speaking to ANI, Engineer said:

"We are hopeful, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are effective. I think they will be effective. It's not a bad decision but a bold decision. The decision (to bowl first) is a bit surprising, but I think the decision was taken because our batsmen do not want to be exposed to the Australian attack on a fresh green track.”

For the uninitiated, India captain Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first after winning the toss due to overcast conditions, which assists the pacers. He said:

"We are going to bowl. The conditions and also the weather being overcast.”

Farokh Engineer picks Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill as key for Team India in the WTC final

Farokh Engineer feels that Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill will be key batters for Team India in the WTC final. He said:

"He (Cheteshwar Pujara) is a key member of the side. So are Virat and Shubman Gill, we have a very good batting lineup. It's a very good all-round side."

All these three players are coming off the back of terrific form. Pujara amassed 545 runs in eight innings, including three tons, for Sussex in the County Championship division two.

Virat Kohli, who amassed 639 runs in 14 games in IPL 2023, recently smashed two back-to-back centuries for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 34-year-old also hit six half-centuries in the T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill emerged as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, scoring 870 runs, including three centuries and four half-centuries.

The trio can help India take a mammoth lead when they come out to bat in the second innings.

At the time of writing, Australia were 73/2 after 23 overs at Lunch, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease.

