BPL 2019: 5 overseas bowlers to look out for

Omkar Mankame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 476 // 04 Jan 2019, 17:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Narine

To keep company with the numerous cricket events happening in the southern hemisphere, we will see another T20 tournament starting tomorrow. The sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League starts tomorrow. Usually held in November, the BPL is starting in January this time due to the general elections in Bangladesh.

Seven franchise teams will battle in 46 matches with the final being played on 8th February at Dhaka. This year, the teams will be allowed a maximum of four overseas players than the usual number of five. DRS will also be making its debut in the competition. According to the venues, the league has been divided into five phases.

The delayed timing will cost the BPL of a few superstars. With the BBL (Australia), Super Smash (New Zealand), Sri Lanka-New Zealand and South Africa-Pakistan tours happening, many of the foreign players will be missing out from the T20 League. However, these are the five overseas bowlers who can dazzle in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League.

#5 Sunil Narine

The West Indian mystery spinner is ubiquitous in T20 cricket. Playing all around the globe, he has earned a place for himself in almost every T20 League being played. At a later part in his career, he acquired the devastating batting skills and now is a lethal batsman at the opening spot.

Along with his batting contributions, Narine has managed to stay relevant with the ball also. In the previous edition of the BPL, Narine playing for Dhaka Dynamites snared 11 wickets from 12 matches. While the number of wickets may be unimpressive, his economy was. In the course of the competition, Narine gave away only 4.95 runs per over, which is unbelievable by T20 cricket standard.

Sunil Narine has been retained by the Dhaka franchise and he will be playing alongside Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan this year. The mystery tweaker will look forward to conquering another year of the BPL.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Bangladesh Premier league Points Table, schedule, stats & previews.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement