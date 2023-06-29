"Buddy, aapke father aaye hain"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia reach 339/5 on day 1 of 2nd Ashes Test vs England at Lord's

Australia batted brilliantly on day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test match against England to reach an imposing 339/5 at the stumps. They went into the match with a lead of 1-0 in the series, having won the series opener at the Oval. The iconic Lord's stadium is hosting the second Test of the series.

England stuck to their aggressive mindset yet again, even after suffering a marginal loss in the previous game. However, Australian batters stood up to the challenge and scored runs at a healthy rate throughout the day.

The action that transpired on the first day of the second Ashes Test entertained cricket fans across the world. Fans voiced their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Savage @arcomedys steve smith is joe root is

scoring runs. taking wickets. steve smith is joe root isscoring runs. taking wickets. https://t.co/yZN6rTRJbZ

Kris @krisbot Me every time Travis Head throws his wicket 🤦🏽 Me every time Travis Head throws his wicket 🤦🏽 https://t.co/01KebeTVdS

Ajit Singh @ajitsingh0902



Meanwhile Steve Smith and Travis Head:



#Ashes2023 England celebrating both Australian openers' wicketsMeanwhile Steve Smith and Travis Head: England celebrating both Australian openers' wicketsMeanwhile Steve Smith and Travis Head:#Ashes2023 https://t.co/f8R5ZaOqyC

Steve Smith, David Warner and Travis Head's half-centuries on day 1 help Australia dominate England in the 2nd Ashes Test

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss in overcast conditions in the morning and opted to bowl first to strike home the advantage. Usman Khawaja (17 off 70 balls) started watchfully as English pacers swung the ball in both directions from the outset. His opening partner David Warner took the opposite route and kept looking for scoring opportunities constantly.

Luck also favored the duo as they received lifelines through a couple of drop catches by the English fielders, much to the frustration of the bowlers. Josh Tongue finally broke the 73-run opening stand at the stroke of lunch in the 24th over by cleaning up Usman Khawaja.

The speedster then produced a brilliant inswinger to dislodge David Warner's bails in the second session to give England a timely breakthrough. Marnus Labuschagne (47) and Steve Smith dug in and took the innings ahead with a steady 102-run partnership for the third wicket. Ollie Robinson sent Labuschagne back to the pavilion in the 55th over to separate the dangerous duo.

Travis Head (77 off 73 balls) then came in and played an aggressive knock and put together a 118-run stand with Steve Smith to inject momentum into the innings. Joe Root pulled things back for England in the final hour by dismissing Head and Cameron Green in the 75th over. Alex Carey (11*) and Steve Smith (85*) remained unbeaten for Australia at stumps on the first day.

Poll : 0 votes