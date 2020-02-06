Bushfire Bash moved to Melbourne from Sydney due to anticipated heavy rainfall

Ricky Ponting (left) and Sachin Tendulkar (right)

The much-anticipated Bushfire Bash was moved to Melbourne from Sydney due to the heavy rainfall which has been predicted for Saturday.

As a result, star players like Shane Warne, Michael Hussey and Michael Clarke won't be available for the fundraiser game.

Warne, who was supposed to lead one side in the Bash will now be replaced by Adam Gilchrist as captain while the other team will be captained by Ricky Ponting.

If I'm batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara pic.twitter.com/dsaXhJTLoU — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 6, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar will coach Ricky Ponting led-side, while Courtney Walsh will now be involved in playing capacity instead of the coach's role assigned to him earlier.

Current Australian Test captain Tim Paine will replace Walsh as coach of Gilchrist XI.

Ricky Ponting (left) and Adam Gilchrist (right) will lead the two sides in the Bushfire Bash

As per the reports of cricket.com.au, the Bash has been rescheduled for the Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 9 from Sydney Cricket Ground on February 8 before the Big Bash final. The match will follow the women's T20I between Australia and England.

JUST IN: The Bushfire Bash charity match is heading to the Junction Oval on Sunday! #BigAppeal https://t.co/BYOXpvGCt8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2020

Advertisement

Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia CEO, revealed the changes and expressed his excitement over the women's teams playing in front of a jam-packed stadium.

"We have moved the Bushfire Bash from the SCG because we want to provide every opportunity for the BBL09 Final to be played on Saturday night... We have no doubt that the SCG pitch and outfield will be in great condition for The Final.

"The Australian Women's team is looking forward to a packed house at Junction Oval for their T20I against England, leading into the Bushfire Bash with a line up of cricket legends being broadcast around the world. Thanks to Shane for his incredible fundraising efforts and contribution to the planning of this event. He hands over the captaincy to Adam Gilchrist who will now lead the Gilchrist XI against the star-studded Ponting XI."