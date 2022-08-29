"But if you need anything don't let me know" - 5 hilarious comments by Rishabh Pant on fellow cricketers' social media posts

It would be tough to look beyond Rishabh Pant if one were to name the perfect blend of an entertainer and a world-class cricketer. Not only has the belligerent left-handed batter established himself as a marquee name on the world stage, but he has also left fans amused with his sense of humor over time.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper shares a friendly bond with most of his teammates, leaving no opportunity unturned in pulling their leg. His hilarious reply to Suryakumar Yadav on Twitter a few days ago is a good example of the same.

Replying to a photograph posted by Suryakumar just days prior to the start of the Asia Cup 2022, the wicketkeeper-batter cheekily tweeted:

"Kum matching kapde paheno yaar (Don't wear clothes that match so much bro)"

This is not the first instance of Pant playfully having a go at some of his colleagues and teammates on social media.

Here's a look at five other hilarious replies from the superstar wicketkeeper over time.

#1 "Rashid se pooch lo kitne Rashid"

While Pant has never played for the same team as Afghan superstar Rashid Khan, the two share an excellent equation. The ace spinner posted a picture of himself looking into the mirror with multiple reflections displayed on it.

He captioned it in the form of a question, asking how many Rashids could be seen in total. Clearly amused by the caption, Pant suggested that he ought to ask Rashid himself for an answer.

This friendly exchange justifies how the IPL has brought players from around the world closer to one another and the healthy bond that the players share.

#2 "Lekin haath kyu pakad ke rakha hai, mera?"

Pant and Ishant Sharma have played a lot of cricket together, be it at the domestic or international level. The lanky fast-bowler took to Twitter to share a picture from the former's birthday last year.

The Delhi Capitals skipper, while re-tweeting the same, thanked Ishant, but not before quizzically wondering why the seamer was holding his hand in the photograph.

We wonder if he managed to get his answer soon enough thereafter!

#3 "Yuzi Chahal not doing his job properly?"

Just after India clinched their maiden Test series victory on Australian soil in 2018-19, Pant took to Twitter to upload a dapper image of himself.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the last Test due to the birth of his daughter, tweeted to the wicketkeeper and said:

"Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy"

The reference being made was towards Tim Paine asking Pant if he could babysit his kids while the latter was batting in the Melbourne Test.

The southpaw's reply to the now-Indian captain was a witty one as he wrote:

"Hahhaa.. Bhaiya @yuzi_chahal not doing his job properly?"

He then added that he would be happy to babysit Rohit's daughter Samaira. True to that statement, he has often been spotted spending a lot of fun time with the Indian captain's little one.

A pure-hearted soul, he sure knows how to bond with kids.

#4 "Jaisa aap bolo sir"

Axar Patel is yet another of the many cricketers who get along extremely well with Pant. Uploading a picture with his IPL skipper last year, Axar used the hashtag #friendsforever, while captioning his post:

"Zindagi apni hai, andaaz bhi apna hi hoga (it's our life, our style too will be our own)".

The Delhi cricketerhad an amusing reply to the same:

"Jaisa aap bolo sir (As you say sir)"

We can't argue with the fact that the swashbuckling wicketkeeper has his own style now, can we?

#5 "But if you need anything don't let me know"

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 haha!

Take care. 🏻 @mandeeps12 Wish you a quick recovery bro, but if you need anything don't let me knowhaha!Take care. @mandeeps12 Wish you a quick recovery bro, but if you need anything don't let me know 😉😉 haha!Take care. 👍🏻

Punjab batter Mandeep Singh underwent spine surgery in 2017 and took to Twitter to share the news of the same.

He received a hilarious reply from Pant, though, who wrote:

"Wish you a quick recovery bro, but if you need anything don't let me know"

Following this with a couple of wink emojis, the southpaw then asked Mandeep to take care. A jovial and friendly bond between the two, Mandeep also happened to play under Pant's captaincy at the Delhi Capitals earlier this year.

Also read: 3 hilarious moments involving Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar