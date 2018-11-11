×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Can India beat Australia in their backyard?

Khozema Alyamani
ANALYST
Feature
67   //    11 Nov 2018, 18:58 IST

India with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy!

One of India's most awaited tours of the year is to begin in a little over ten days. The tour to Australia was one of three overseas tours that coach Ravi Shastri told us at the start of the year was going to define the character of this team. The other two were the tours to South Africa and England. Unfortunately, India failed to win either of the two series.

Now, the pressure is on India to deliver in Australia. They have to salvage what's left of their season. Whether team India have learned from their failed excursions in South Africa and England is what's going to be interesting to observe.

In terms of preparation, at least, this time coach Shastri has rightly requested for a couple of tour games to get the team acclimatized to the conditions prior to the first Test. They also have three T20 games prior to the Tests which should give them some exposure to the pitch conditions in Australia. Albeit, playing T20 cricket, as opposed to playing four-day games, should hardly count as preparation for Test matches.

Another positive for India is that Steve Smith and David Warner will be missing from Australia's Test line-up as a consequence of the ban imposed on them by Cricket Australia in the wake of the ball tampering incident in South Africa earlier this year.

Clearly, this eventuality presents India with their best opportunity to win a Test series in Australia- something that has eluded them in the past. Of course, Australia will still be a formidable opponent in their backyard.

Their pace attack will be at full strength and they will present a significant challenge to the Indian batsmen. Further, Australia will be mindful of Smith and Warner's absence and will compensate that loss by preparing much livelier pitches to enable their bowlers to bowl India out cheaply.

India's best bet is to field a line-up made up of six pure batsmen, a spin all-rounder, three front-line pacers, and a specialist wrist spinner.

Murali Vijay!
Murali Vijay!

Murali Vijay should be recalled to open the innings after being dropped following his dismal performance in the first Test against England. His successful stint with an English county side following his dropping from the Test side will be the basis for his recall. Young Prithvi Shaw, his partner, at the top of the innings will face his first stiff test in overseas conditions.

Ravindra Jadeja should be the other notable inclusion as an all-rounder in place of Hardik Pandya, who is still recovering from a back injury he sustained during the Asia Cup. Jadeja performed well in the final Test against England and the ensuing series against the West Indies to deserve a callback.

This is really India's best opportunity to make history. Whether this team delivers or folds remains to be seen. As usual, all of us are optimistic and cheering for this team to achieve what no Indian team has in the past- a Test series win in Australia!

Topics you might be interested in:
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Team India Australia Cricket Team Murali Vijay Virat Kohli ICC Test Rankings Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Cricket World Cup Winners
Khozema Alyamani
ANALYST
3 players who might struggle in Australia and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
4 times India nearly won a Test Series in Australia 
RELATED STORY
Indian cricket team: Stop experimenting and start thinking
RELATED STORY
4 players who made their Test debut when India last...
RELATED STORY
3 teams who can defeat India at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
How the tri-series format can make ODIs more exciting
RELATED STORY
How India can use the series against WI to prepare for...
RELATED STORY
11 bowlers who bowled the final ball in 11 World Cups
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli landed himself in trouble
RELATED STORY
5 of India's biggest wins in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us