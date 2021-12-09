Captain Cummins ignites new Australian era

Pat Cummins ignited a new Australian era yesterday at the Gabba, recording an Ashes five-for on his captaincy debut. The Aussie quick finished with figures of 5/38 from 13 overs in a terrific bowling display that rattled the tourists.

Australia's fast-bowling brigade removed England for a meager total of just 147 before tea on Day One. It was a dominant display and a timely distraction from team scandals, the search for a new captain, rain, team selection, an unknown venue for the fifth Test, and an almost forgotten T20 World Cup victory.

From the moment Cummins donned a green blazer for the coin toss, he remained unphased and even lost "one of those tosses you'd like to lose." With rain and cloudy overhead conditions, losing the toss and bowling first was always a real threat on an uncharacteristically green Gabba wicket.

By the sixth over, England had slumped to 3/11, losing Rory Burns, Dawid Malan and Joe Root in quick succession. Ben Stokes trudged out to the crease in his return to international cricket, but his circumspect innings finished early on five runs. He became Cummins' first victim of the first morning.

That early flurry of wickets reminded us of what cricket fans have missed, making it hard to believe that this Ashes series threatened to not even take place just six weeks ago. England were righteously hesitant and wary of onerous quarantine and "bubble" restrictions, claiming a "squad befitting of the Ashes" may not be sent down-under. Ben Stokes was originally due to miss the series, before rejoining the squad a few weeks later.

Cummins, bowling around the wicket, pitched the ball on a good length and caused the ball to climb onto Stokes who almost fended it in shock, before it grabbed the shoulder of the bat and traveled to third slip.

By the 26th over, Cummins had taken the wicket of Haseeb Hameed, who had played a fighting innings of 25 off 75 balls, before he knicked off to second slip and left England at 5/60. Cummins returned to the bowling crease to clean up England's tail very cheaply, taking the wickets of Ollie Robinson (FOW: 8/122, 44.3 overs), Mark Wood (FOW: 9/144, 48.3 overs) and Chris Woakes (FOW: 10-147, 50.1 overs).

Debate surfaced recently over whether Cummins would be able to juggle both his captaincy and bowling duties. His use of the DRS didn't raise any eyebrows - the first box ticked.

Pat Cummins on Day 1 at the Gabba

But he was proactive in changing his bowlers, making 14 of them in just 50.1 overs. He also brought himself on after just two opening overs from Starc, as well as managing young gun Cameron Green's duties, which saw him take his first Test wicket.

Speaking after the game, Cummins acknowledged that he had to make some adjustments to his game now that he houses the "(c)" on the team sheet. He mentioned that he was thrust into closer fielding positions in order to be an important voice, rather than using towels and grabbing a drink in typical fast-bowling fashion at fine leg.

Cummins was vocal in his support of Steve Smith becoming vice-captain and referred to his expertise and aid in field placements and general ideating. He even said "I had to ask Smitty" when asked in the press conference about what roller would be used before Australia's batting innings.

Australia Nets Session

What was overwhelmingly joyous for onlookers was the fact that his on-field performance was much-needed amidst scandals for both Cricket Australia (CA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB). It also softened the blow for Australia by addressing the unknowns of blooding a new captain in an Ashes series in the wake of Tim Paine's departure.

Cummins joins rare air with Ashes five-for

Cummins joined rare company, breaking and/or threatening several Test match records with his display on Day one at the Gabba.

It was his 17th Test in a row with at least three wickets taken, with former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath the only player to match that.

Cummins now averages 4.8 wickets per Test, with only Dennis Lillee and Richard Hadlee housing a higher average.

He became just the fifth player to take a five-wicket haul in his first bowling innings as captain, joining the likes of Pakistan legends Imran Khan and Waqar Younis.

Cummins is now rightly regarded as one of the best Ashes bowlers ever— having taken 57 wickets at an average of 20 in 11 Tests against England. And his career is far from over.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee