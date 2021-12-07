Green Gabba pitch likely as England finalize their playing eleven

Gabba ground staff have welcomed a break in Brisbane's wet weather to work the center wicket ahead of the first Ashes Test. Heavy rain has hit southeast Queensland in recent weeks, leaving the covers tightly secured over the Gabba wicket.

Fortunately, the sun has been out in Brisbane over the past few days to start drying the pitch and give onlookers a first glimpse ahead of the first Test.

A first look at the pitch for the Gabba Test. Could do a bit early 👀

La Niña is making its presence felt early in Australia, already causing widespread rain, flooding and storms on the east coast. Brisbane received 257.4mm of rain in the month of November, leaving English and Australian players devoid of match preparation. It has also left the Gabba ground staff without a proper chance to ensure the Brisbane pitch will be in its trademarked fast and bouncy state.

With the first Test starting tomorrow, Gabba curator David Sandurski is confident the pitch will be up to scratch ahead of the first Test. He also admits the absence of regular sunshine and dry winds have hindered the usual pitch-hardening process at the Gabba.

"Rolling is a key indicator of how to get a good wicket but you also need the wind and the sun to finish it off, to bake it and get it rock hard. Without that wind and sun, you can't get a rock-hard wicket. It's definitely tricky with that weather. To get those two good days in, a fair way out from the game, was good to set the wicket up in a position where we can sort of nurse it from here to the game," Sandurski said speaking to the ABC.

The dry spell has increased the chances of avoiding a wicket akin to last month's Sheffield Shield pitch on which Queensland were bowled out for 129 in 53.1 overs.

However, the Gabba is renowned for the speed and efficiency of its drainage. With more wet weather looming, overhead conditions will likely have another say on the state of the pitch before the first Test begins. Showers and scattered storms are predicted to occur on the first three days of the Test, before conditions improve on Saturday.

Overcast and humid weather will no doubt favor the seam bowlers, with Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins set to pounce. But England have also brought an abundance of fast bowling options along with them including Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

Green Gabba could benefit the tourists

Sportswriter and Brisbane local Robert Craddock told SEN Radio what he expects the pitch at the Gabba to be like:

"Should be a slow seamer, not treacherous, but if you put it in the 'bowlologist's' corridor, there'll be great rewards. England have to be aggressors in this series... they need this sort of deck."

England Nets Session at the Gabba

England overloaded their side with four seamers last northern summer against India, and a green Gabba pitch may enable them to continue that policy. However, Moeen Ali and Joe Root offered a modicum of variety with their off-spinners during that series. This time around, England's fifth bowling option is expected to be by way of pace, with Ben Stokes returning to the line-up.

England captain Joe Root is still undecided on the eleven players who will take the field at the Gabba, saying it had nothing to do with gamesmanship in light of Pat Cummins' earlier public announcement of the Australian team.

"I'm not into mind games, I'm just not in a position right now to name our team. They (Australia) have gone out there and named their eleven, it doesn't really concern me or change anything from our perspective. We'll go about it how we want to, and we'll let you know when we're ready. Obviously the conditions (at the Gabba) are slightly different to what we get at home with the extra bounce, but we've prepared as best we can for that, and we'll use the next couple of days to make sure we're ready," Root said speaking to the media on Monday.

If dry and sunny weather emerges and is sustained, it would be too risky to leave Jack Leach out of the side, according to former England player Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports Cricket.

England's bowlers are already poised to do some damage in the series, especially under lights. If the Gabba remains as green as it appeared in the media at the start of this week, England could opt to take four seam bowlers. Joe Root, however, could leave it right up until the toss to finalize the side.

Name the XI you think England should pick at the Gabba 👇

Australia have already named their side for the first Test at the Gabba, namely:

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

