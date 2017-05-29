Champions Trophy 2017: Scientific Astrologer says India have a great chance to defend their title

Astrologically speaking, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh have no chances to win the ICC Champions Trophy.

India will have to overcome the mighty South Africans and the new powerhouse England

Yes, India does have a great chance to defend the Champions Trophy; that is, if they manage to overcome two tough opponents.

Team India is very strong because of the extraordinary horoscope of Virat Kohli. The Delhite has Uranus, Mars, Planet-X (2007 RH283) and Planet Z (2008 FC76) in exaltation. The Indian skipper definitely has it in him to win an ICC trophy or two. His combination with Anil Kumble is lethal.

Kumble has a great birth chart too. Despite being the biggest wicket-taker for India, he still has some karmic quota of success left in him, which only augurs very well for India. Hope good sense prevails and the BCCI extends his tenure till 2019 World Cup.

Coming back to the ICC Champions Trophy, India’s chances look good, but they will have to overcome the mighty South Africans and the new powerhouse England in their pursuit of defending the crown. AB De Villiers has never won an ICC tournament despite possessing a great horoscope.

For the full moon born Proteas captain, this could be his best chance to do so. South African coach Russell Domingo too has a good chart and that makes the team more menacing.

But the bigger challenge for India comes from the new-look England team. This English team led by Eoin Morgan would go on to be a great side, winning some important tournaments; probably this tournament could be their start. Eoin Morgan has it in him to be a great of the game, specifically as a captain.

Coach Trevor Bayliss has never been a great player himself and has won only a few tournaments as a coach. He still has some karmic successes left in the tank. His horoscope is good enough to win an event of this stature.

Australia is definitely a strong team and their chances come from the fact that this young team under Steven Smith has never won anything significant so far. But till Darren Lehmann remains the coach, Australia will find it difficult to win a major event as he has won many laurels already as a player and coach.

But there could be that one miniscule karma still left for Lehmann and therein lies Australia’s chances. Let’s hope Australia never change their coach for the next 5 years and let other teams win the major tournaments.

Pakistan’s team composition doesn’t look inspiring. The astrological balance of the squad looks skewed with either too old or too young players. Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed seems to be born on a good day. Probably a good team may emerge under him after this tournament. Pakistan has hope, probably more into the future.

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews and Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza lead relatively weaker teams and don’t look threatening. Watch out for New Zealand! This is a superb team but have no chances to win the tournament. New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson will be a great one day, but right now, he is a tad younger to win a tournament of this magnitude.

Also Read: 2017 Champions Trophy: 5 Indian middle order batsmen to look out for

So atrologically speaking, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh have no chance to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. On the other hand, England, SA and India have the best chance to win the CT 2017, with Australia having an outside shot.