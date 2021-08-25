Cheteshwar Pujara needs to score at a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team: Brian Lara

West Indies’ batting great Brian Lara reckons that Cheteshwar Pujara needs to improve his strike rate to a level where it is beneficial for him and the team.

Pujara’s strike rate has been a matter of intense debate in international cricket since the start of the Australian tour late last year.

In the two Tests in England so far, Pujara has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 27.13. He compiled 45 off 206 balls in the second innings of the Lord’s Test.

Speaking on ‘Follow The Blues’ on Disney+ Hotstar, Lara opined that Pujara needs to find a way to play a few more shots and keep the scoreboard moving.

"Pujara, definitely for me, I mean as a batsman, I am not the same as a player, that ability to be so patient and score at such a low strike rate. So, for me, if I was a coach or if I was someone that wanted Pujara to improve, I would try to create a lot more shots and try to score a strike rate that is more beneficial to him and the team."

Lara agreed that Pujara has done a great job for the team in the past as India’s Test No. 3. At the same time, he maintained that the 33-year-old was allowing the bowlers to get on top of him.

The former West Indies captain commented:

"He does the job, and I know the job he does, but I just feel that when you bat that slowly, there are a lot of momentum swings in your innings and you allow the bowlers so many deliveries at yourself, even before you get to three figures that you are going to find yourself coming up short a lot of times."

Virat Kohli has constantly backed Cheteshwar Pujara

Despite constant criticism, Pujara has had the backing of Indian captain Virat Kohli. At the start of the series, Kohli requested that the India No. 3 to be left alone.

He said at a press conference:

"It's been going on for a while and I honestly feel a player of his calibre and experience should be left alone and it should be absolutely with the individual to figure out what are the drawbacks in his game.

"Similarly with me or any other player in this team, we are very aware of the things we need to do for the benefit of the team. I can from outside say criticism is unnecessary but I know for a fact that Pujara doesn't care and criticism is as relevant as you want it to be.”

Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium for our 3rd Test against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/8tDVW8Jxyk — BCCI (@BCCI) August 25, 2021

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England begins at Headingley on Wednesday.

