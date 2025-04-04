County Championship Division Two 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The County Championship 2025 would be the 125th edition of the County Championship. The tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, April 4, and will run till Thursday, September 27. The teams have been divided into two divisions based on their finishing positions in the last edition of the tournament.

Division 2 of the County Championship 2025 contains teams like Glamorgan, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Middlesex, Leicestershire, Lancashire, Kent, and Gloucestershire.

The tournament follows home and away fixtures. Each team will face the other seven teams in the division twice. A total of 56 matches are scheduled to be played this season. The team that has the highest points in Division One at the end of the season is declared the winner. The bottom two teams from Division One are relegated to Division Two, while the top two teams from Division Two get a promotion to Division One.

Surrey won the County Championship last season after finishing in top place in Division One with 231 points. Lancashire and Kent were relegated to Division Two, while Sussex and Yorkshire were promoted to Division One.

On that note, let’s look at the full schedule, timings, live streaming details, and full squads for the County Championship Division Two 2025:

County Championship Division Two 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST) details

Friday, April 4 - Monday, April 7

Match 1: Northamptonshire vs Kent, County Ground, Northampton, 3:30 PM

Match 2: Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire, County Ground, Derby, 3:30 PM

Match 3: Middlesex vs Lancashire, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM

Match 4: Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3:30 PM

Friday, April 11 - Monday, April 14

Match 5: Kent vs Middlesex, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 3:30 PM

Match 6: Lancashire vs Northamptonshire, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:30 PM

Match 7: Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Grace Road, Leicester, 3:30 PM

Match 8: Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, County Ground, Bristol, 3:30 PM

Friday, April 18 - Monday, April 21

Match 9: Lancashire vs Leicestershire, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:30 PM

Match 10: Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM

Match 11: Kent vs Gloucestershire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 3:30 PM

Match 12: Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, County Ground, Derby, 3:30 PM

Friday, April 25 - Monday, April 28

Match 13: Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire, County Ground, Bristol, 3:30 PM

Match 14: Derbyshire vs Middlesex, County Ground, Derby, 3:30 PM

Friday, May 2 - Monday, May 5

Match 15: Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Grace Road, Leicester, 3:30 PM

Match 16: Middlesex vs Kent, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM

Match 17: Lancashire vs Gloucestershire, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:30 PM

Match 18: Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3:30 PM

Friday, May 9 - Monday, May 12

Match 19: Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, County Ground, Northampton, 3:30 PM

Match 20: Kent vs Glamorgan, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 3:30 PM

Friday, May 16 - Monday, May 19

Match 21: Gloucestershire vs Kent, County Ground, Bristol, 3:30 PM

Match 22: Lancashire vs Derbyshire, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:30 PM

Match 23: Middlesex vs Leicestershire, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM

Match 24: Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3:30 PM

Friday, May 23 - Monday, May 26

Match 25: Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3:30 PM

Match 26: Leicestershire vs Lancashire, Grace Road, Leicester, 3:30 PM

Match 27: Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, County Ground, Northampton, 3:30 PM

Match 28: Derbyshire vs Kent, County Ground, Derby, 3:30 PM

Sunday, June 22 - Wednesday, June 25

Match 29: Northamptonshire vs Middlesex, County Ground, Northampton, 3:30 PM

Match 30: Leicestershire vs Glamorgan, Grace Road, Leicester, 3:30 PM

Match 31: Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire, County Ground, Bristol, 3:30 PM

Match 32: Lancashire vs Kent, TBC, TBC, 3:30 PM

Sunday, June 29 - Wednesday, July 2

Match 33: Leicestershire vs Middlesex, Grace Road, Leicester, 3:30 PM

Match 34: Kent vs Northamptonshire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 3:30 PM

Match 35: Derbyshire vs Lancashire, Queen's Park, Chesterfield, 3:30 PM

Match 36: Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3:30 PM

Tuesday, July 22 - Friday, July 25

Match 37: Glamorgan vs Kent, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3:30 PM

Match 38: Middlesex vs Northamptonshire, Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood, 3:30 PM

Match 39: Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, County Ground, Derby, 3:30 PM

Match 40: Gloucestershire vs Lancashire, College Ground, Cheltenham, 3:30 PM

Tuesday, July 29 - Friday, August 1

Match 41: Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, County Ground, Northampton, 3:30 PM

Match 42: Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, College Ground, Cheltenham, 3:30 PM

Match 43: Lancashire vs Glamorgan, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:30 PM

Match 44: Kent vs Leicestershire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 3:30 PM

Monday, September 8 - Thursday, September 11

Match 45: Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire, Grace Road, Leicester, 3:30 PM

Match 46: Middlesex vs Derbyshire, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM

Match 47: Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan, County Ground, Northampton, 3:30 PM

Match 48: Kent vs Lancashire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 3:30 PM

Monday, September 15 - Thursday, September 18

Match 49: Leicestershire vs Kent, Grace Road, Leicester, 3:30 PM

Match 50: Lancashire vs Middlesex, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3:30 PM

Match 51: Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire, County Ground, Bristol, 3:30 PM

Match 52: Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, County Ground, Derby, 3:30 PM

Monday, September 24 - Thursday, September 27

Match 53: Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, County Ground, Northampton, 3:30 PM

Match 54: Kent vs Derbyshire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 3:30 PM

Match 55: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM

Match 56: Glamorgan vs Lancashire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3:30 PM

County Championship Division Two 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the matches would be available on the YouTube channels of the respective home side. Unfortunately, the tournament's live telecast is not available on any network in India.

County Championship Division Two 2025: Full Squads

Glamorgan

Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Sam Northeast, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Kiran Carlson, Ned Leonard, Chris Cooke (wk), Asitha Fernando, Shoaib Bashir, Timm van der Gugten, and Zain-ul-Hassan.

Northamptonshire

Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Raphael Weatherall, and Tiaan Louw.

Derbyshire

Caleb Jewell, David Lloyd, Harry Came, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald (wk), Brooke Guest (wk), Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, and Zak Chappell.

Middlesex

Aaryan Sawant, Ben Geddes, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies (wk), Joe Cracknell (wk), Stephen Eskinazi (wk), Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, and Zafar Gohar.

Leicestershire

Peter Handscomb, Rishi Patel, Shan Masood, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Ben Cox (wk), Harry Swindells (wk), Lewis Hill (wk), Louis Kimber (wk), Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, and Sam Wood.

Lancashire

Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Marcus Harris, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Matthew Hurst (wk), Phil Salt (wk), Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, and Will Williams.

Kent

Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Ekansh Singh, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Chris Benjamin (wk), Harry Finch (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, and Wes Agar.

Gloucestershire

Ben Charlesworth, Cameron Bancroft, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, Chris Dent, David Payne, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Marchant de Lange, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Tom Smith, James Bracey (wk), Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Matt Taylor, and Zaman Akhter.

