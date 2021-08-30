CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after the SNK Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match

The eighth match of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNK Patriots) take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The SNK Patriots continued their fine run of form by recording their third successive win. They pulled off a last-over win with four balls to spare.

Electing to bat first, Guyana Amazon Warriors were able to post 166/3 courtesy veteran Mohammad Hafeez's 70. Shimron Hetmyer also scored a quick-fire fifty to extend his run of good form.

After a solid opening stand that ensured the SNK Patriots remained unscathed through the powerplay, they wobbled a little as three quick wickets put the pressure back on the side. But Sherfane Rutherford led the side to the win alongside skipper Dwayne Bravo, who played a handy knock as well.

CPL 2021 Points Table

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots lead the CPL 2021 points table after three consecutive victories. They are followed by the Jamaica Tallawahs, who have two points and have played a game fewer. The four other teams in the CPL 2021 teams also have two points, but find themselves behind the Tallawahs due to an inferior net run-rate.

Most Runs in CPL 2021

Following his second fifty, Sherfane Rutherford ranks number one in the CPL 2021 scoring charts. Mohammad Hafeez is a new entrant in the list and finds himself in second spot after amassing the highest individual score (70) of the tournament so far.

Shimron Hetmyer stays close to the top after compiling yet another fifty. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opening pair Evin Lewis and Devon Thomas are only separated by five runs across the fifth and sixth spot in the table.

Most wickets in CPL 2021

Mohammad Amir, Ravi Rampaul and Isuru Udana have claimed the top three spots in the CPL 2021 wicket-taking charts with six wickets apiece. They are only separated by their economy rates.

DC Drakes of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots missed out on a chance to move ahead after ending wicketless in the fixture against Guyana. Migael Pretorious could move ahead in the wickets chart having played a match less than his counterparts.

