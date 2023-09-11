CPL 2023: Match 24, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns in Match No. 24 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, September 10 (Monday, September 11). The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will play host to this match.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, are currently placed second in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +1.174 thanks to victories in five out of eight games in the championship.

They will go into the match after beating Brandon King’s Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets. Sunil Narine became the Player of the Match after he picked up two crucial wickets and scored 15 runs off six balls.

The Kings, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.848 courtesy of wins in three out of seven matches. They lost to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by four wickets in their previous game.

After being asked to chase down a target of 150, the Kings romped home with one ball left in their innings. Andre Fletcher won the award for the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 93 runs off 64 balls.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings, Match 24, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, Sunday, 08.00 pm local time (September 11, Monday, 4:30 am)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Trinidad has been a decent one for batting. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Trinidad. Temperatures will be around the 25 degrees Celsius.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael

Saint Lucia Kings

Colin Munro, Johnson Charles (wk), Sean Williams, Sadrack Descarte, Roshon Primus, Sikandar Raza (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Peter Hatzoglou

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Prediction

The Knight Riders have a chance of displacing Guyana Amazon Warriors to the top of the table. They will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Nicholas Pooran to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes