×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cricket News Today: Coronavirus forces postponement of T20 league, Virender Sehwag backs Virat Kohli and more - 5th March 2020

Shashwat Kumar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 05 Mar 2020, 19:21 IST

Kohli endured a poor outing against New Zealand
Kohli endured a poor outing against New Zealand

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the major narratives dominating the world of cricket on the 5th of March 2020.

Several interesting news came to the fore on Thursday, with those ranging from Harmanpreet Kaur’s thoughts after India made the Women’s T20 World Cup final to Virender Sehwag throwing his weight behind Virat Kohli.

Elsewhere, Farokh Engineer gave his two cents on India’s decision to field Rishabh Pant in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand while the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) left no stone unturned in their appointment of selectors.

Finally, the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the postponement of the Everest Premier League.

Here is a look at those happenings in further detail.

#1 Everest Premier League postponed due to the threat of coronavirus

Chris Gayle was set to feature in the Everest Premier League
Chris Gayle was set to feature in the Everest Premier League

On the 5th of March 2020, the organizers of the Everest Premier League (EPL) took the bold call of putting off the event, in light of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The decision came about after the Government of Nepal had advised the top brass of the competition to avoid mass gatherings.

The Managing Director of the EPL, Aamir Akhtar stated,




We are naturally all sad at today's announcement of having to temporarily postpone the 2020 EPL, but we simply have to put the health and well-being of all Nepalis and our overseas players before everything else.
Advertisement

Additionally, he thanked the Government of Nepal for the support they had lent, especially in such tough times.




We would like to thank the government of Nepal for their support and counsel through this challenging period, and we support entirely the professional advice throughout. I would like to assure that as soon as we are able to go ahead with the 2020 season, we will be working to ensure that it will be the spectacular event the likes of which Nepal has never seen before.

The event, which was set to begin on the 14th of March, was looked upon as a potential watershed moment for Nepal cricket, considering the plethora of stars that were expected to be on display.

The likes of Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shahzad and Sandeep Lamichhane had confirmed their participation, meaning that they would’ve provided the tournament with the requisite glamour to make it an overwhelming success.

However, the recent outbreak of the coronavirus has put paid to those hopes, at least for the time being.

Read the full article here: Coronavirus outbreak causes postponement of Everest Premier League

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 05 Mar 2020, 19:21 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Semi Final 1 | Today
IND-W
ENG-W
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Semi Final 2 | Today
AUW 134/5 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 92/5 (13.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 runs (DLS Method)
AUW VS SA-W live score
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us