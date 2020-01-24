Cricket News Today: India get the better of New Zealand, Graeme Smith opens up on AB de Villiers' return and more - 24th January, 2020

India clinched the opener at Auckland

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the interesting storylines dominating the world of cricket on the 24th of January, 2020.

On Friday, India began their T20I series against New Zealand in pristine fashion as they trumped the hosts by 6 wickets, although the Men In Blue skipper, Virat Kohli had earlier opined about the packed nature of the international cricketing calendar.

Elsewhere, Sachin Tendulkar talked about the challenges that would await Rohit Sharma in New Zealand whereas Graeme Smith also offered a slight insight into what might be in store for South African cricket, in terms of its captaincy in the ODI format and AB de Villiers' future with the national side.

Here is a look at the aforementioned narratives in more detail.

#1 India clinically hunt down the Kiwis

Kohli's men got off to a winning start

India cruised past New Zealand in the 1st T20I courtesy a string of belligerent innings by their premier batsmen. While KL Rahul and Virat Kohli laid the foundation adeptly, Shreyas Iyer conjured a sumptuous innings towards the later stages to ensure that the Men In Blue enjoyed a winning start to their Kiwi adventure. For his heroics, Shreyas was also awarded the Player of the Match accolade.

Earlier, the likes of Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor had compiled half-centuries to enable the hosts to post a par total of 203 on the board. For the Indians, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers while Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal also gave a good account of themselves.

The two teams next lock horns on the 26th of January, when Eden Park hosts the nations again.

Read the full article: Match Report: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul help India clinch series opener

