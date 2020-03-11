Cricket News Today: India might take precautions against Coronavirus, Brian Lara reveals his favourite batsman and more - 11th March 2020

Brian Lara (L)

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the major happenings dominating the world of cricket on the 11th of March 2020.

Amid growing concerns around the Coronavirus, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hinted that the Indian team might follow extensive precautions whereas West Indian legend, Brian Lara also opened up on his favourite current cricketer.

Elsewhere, the ICC decided to include reserve days for the knock-out fixtures of the 2021 Women’s World Cup while Jonty Rhodes also pitched in on the ongoing debate surrounding AB de Villiers’ place in the South African set-up.

Here is a look at those in further detail.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar hints at India taking increased precautions due to Coronavirus

Bhuvneshwar (L) would be returning to action against South Africa

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has affected the sporting fraternity greatly, with several events being postponed or halted indefinitely. Even in the cricketing circuit, the threat has forced England to abandon handshakes on their tour to Sri Lanka while South African head coach, Mark Boucher, also reiterated that health protocols would remain paramount on the Proteas’ Indian tour.

On Wednesday, India fast bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also opened up on the dangers Coronavirus presents and how it occupied a major part of the team management’s discussions, just a day prior to the commencement of the three-match ODI series against South Africa. He told PTI,

We have thought about this thing (not using saliva) but I can’t say right now we will not use saliva because if we don’t use saliva then how will we shine the ball. Then we will get hit and you people will say you are not bowling well.

It would be interesting to see how the Men In Blue approach the upcoming series and how Bhuvneshwar marks his return to the international fold after missing the series against Australia and New Zealand.

Read the full article here: India vs South Africa 2020: Men in Blue might take precautionary measures amidst Coronavirus threat, hints Bhuvneshwar Kumar

