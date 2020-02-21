×
Cricket News Today: Pragyan Ojha announces retirement, Mayank Agarwal praises Kyle Jamieson and more - 21st February 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 19:44 IST

Pragyan Ojha represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Pragyan Ojha announcing retirement from all forms of the game, followed by the Indian women winning a thriller against the Australian women to kickstart their 2020 T20 World Cup in style. Harsha Bhogle spoke openly over the controversial Wriddhiman Saha omission from the first Test while Mayank Agarwal praised Kyle Jamieson. And lastly, David Warner also hinted at T20I retirement.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Pragyan Ojha retires from all forms of cricket 

Pragyan Ojha

Former India player Pragyan Ojha announced his retirement from international cricket today. In a Twitter post, he thanked his family, fellow players and everyone who helped him through good times and bad times.

Reactions from all round the cricket community poured in to congratulate Ojha on his fitting career with the international as well club teams. He played 48 international games in total, taking 144 wickets combined.

"I am writing this letter to tender my formal retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect.
“To be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream I cherished as a youngster...I fall short of words to describe how fortunate I have been to have lived my dream and earned the love and respect of my fellow countrymen... It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time."

Full article: Pragyan Ojha retires from all forms of cricket


Published 21 Feb 2020, 19:44 IST
Contact Us