Cricket News Today: Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ tour, KL Rahul achieves career-best ranking and more - 3rd February 2020

Rohit Sharma was in pain during the fifth T20I

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Rohit Sharma getting ruled out of NZ tour, followed by the Indians having a field day in the latest T20I ICC rankings. Kapil Dev talks about MS Dhoni's comeback chances and lastly, Karnataka have named an unchanged squad to face MP in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Rohit Sharma ruled out of NZ tour

Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the 5th T20I match

The Indian team have been dealt a huge blow as Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the New Zealand tour owing to a calf injury. Sharma was seen limping in the fifth and final T20I match and had to retire hurt. He didn't take the field later on as KL Rahul took to field as the stand-in captain.

Either Shubman Gill or experienced campaigner Shikhar Dhawan are set to be named as a replacement for the two-match Test series. A BCCI source told PTI -

“Facing the new ball in any condition is not that easy. Of course, it’s lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test)."

Full article: NZ vs IND 2020: Rohit Sharma ruled out New Zealand tour with calf injury - Report

