Kapil Dev talks about how MS Dhoni's IPL performances can dictate his comeback chances

MS Dhoni hasn't played a match for India since the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand

1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev has expressed his concerns over the possibility of former Indian captain MS Dhoni's most-anticipated return to the Indian side.

Speaking to ABP News, Kapil sounded critical of Dhoni's absence since the loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and even stated that his position can be easily taken up by performing youngsters in the squad.

Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, Kapil feels Dhoni's performance in the upcoming IPL will be crucial in putting him back into contention for a spot in the 15-man squad, which in turn will put immense pressure on the team management as well as Dhoni himself.

He said,

“If you haven’t played cricket for so long then I don’t think you can come back from anywhere. But he still has IPL, his form there’ll be important and selectors should see what is best for the country. Dhoni has done a lot for the country but when you don’t play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt in everyone’s mind. And then that creates a lot of discussions which shouldn’t happen.”

Kapil also thinks that a performing youngster with both the bat and the gloves can virtually make it impossible for Dhoni to return successfully to the international arena.

He continued,

“It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni’s form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided."

According to the former all-rounder, the IPL will help the national selectors complete the 15-man World Cup squad and only last-minute injury concerns may bring in a surprise inclusion.

"There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country.”

Dhoni didn't find a place in the recently-released annual contracts list for national players, thereby sparking speculations and discussion of his retirement after IPL 2020.

India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final