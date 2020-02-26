Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli drops down in Test rankings, India to play Pakistan at Sharjah Stadium and more - 24th February 2020

Virat Kohli

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Virat Kohli slipping in the Test batting rankings after poor show against New Zealand, followed by India playing Pakistan at Sharjah. Pragyan Ojha praised MS Dhoni while Smriti Mandhana backed Shafali Verma's aggressive playing style. And lastly, Australia announced squads for ODIs against South Africa and New Zealand.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli slips in Test batting rankings

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli slipped to second in the latest released ICC Test batsmen's rankings. He was replaced by Australia's Steve Smith at the number one spot. Kohli slipped to 906 points, five behind top-ranked Smith after conjuring only 21 runs in two innings combined in the first Test against New Zealand.

Kohli, who hasn't scored a ton in his last 20 innings, has been in the spotlight after getting out cheaply in Tests. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson reached the third spot (853 points) while Marnus Labuschagne dropped to the fourth spot (827 points).

After scores of 2 and 19 in the first #NZvIND Test, Virat Kohli has suffered a slip, allowing Steve Smith to move back to the No.1 spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen! pic.twitter.com/JtakdSdp6C — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2020

Full article: ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith becomes the No. 1 batsman; Virat Kohli slips to second spot

