World Cup 2019: England vs India - 3 key battles that you cannot miss

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
60   //    29 Jun 2019, 20:34 IST

India at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hosts England take on India in the thirty-eighth match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Warwickshire on Sunday. The men from the subcontinent look overwhelming favorites due to their superior form and better combinations.

The hosts look a bit jaded and lost after the defeat they incurred against Australia in their previous game at Lord's and captain Eoin Morgan will be looking to get the morale of his troops high and inspire them to victory on Sunday.

The game will be an exciting one and we pick out three key battles which will hold the key and which you just cannot afford to miss.

1) Jason Roy vs Mohammed Shami

Jason Roy
Jason Roy

The battle between England's opener Jason Roy and India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami will be one worth watching. Roy is likely to come back into the side against India and he has consistently given England good starts in this tournament and he will be key to them garnering a good total. Along with Jonny Bairstow, the Surrey batsman can wreak havoc at the top of the order.

India's Mohammed Shami has quietly made Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spot his own in the latter's absence. He can swing the ball both ways and can also get it to seam off the wicket. If the pitch at Edgbaston is of any help on Sunday, one can expect some brilliant bowling from him.

2) Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

India's captain and star batsman Virat Kohli will be up against Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer at Edgbaston on Sunday. Kohli has been in ominous form this World Cup and it will be exciting to see how he counters the extra pace and bounce Archer extracts. He scaled another peak in India's previous game against the West Indies at Old Trafford, when he reached twenty thousand runs in international cricket.

Archer poses a valid threat to India's top order as he is quicker than the other English bowlers and Kohli will have to negate him with care. Fans from both countries will be licking their lips in anticipation of this contest.

3) Rohit Sharma vs Chris Woakes

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

India's opener Rohit Sharma will face off against England's medium pacer Chris Woakes when the two countries clash on Sunday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Woakes comes into this game at his home ground on the back of a two-wicket haul against Australia and he will be fairly confident of taking the Indians on. He is a consistent bowler.

Sharma has often got India off to good starts in this tournament and Indian fans will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday. He is an extremely destructive player who can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of minutes.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli BCCI Edgbaston Cricket Ground 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
