Cricket World Cup History: 4 Batsmen with most sixes in the tournament

AB De Villiers

We have just crossed the halfway stage of the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. Though there were few one-sided contests at the start of the tournament, the competition is almost evenly poised now after England’s defeat to Sri Lanka. The game between New Zealand and West Indies will go down as one of the best encounters in the tournament history.

In the ongoing World Cup, the batsmen have hit more than 240 sixes. Currently, England’s Eoin Morgan leads the chart with 22 sixes. In particular, Morgan hit 17 of those sixes in a single innings against Afghanistan. Besides, his feat of 17 sixes is the most by any batsman in an ODI innings.

Now, let us look at four batsmen who have managed to deposit the ball over the ropes for the most number of times in the World Cup history.

Note: Stats till Match 29 of ICC World Cup 2019 are considered.

#4 Brendon McCullum (29)

Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, is arguably one of the best batsmen in the history of New Zealand cricket. His aggressive batting approach and acrobatic fielding skills made him one of the best limited-overs cricketers to have ever played the game. Besides, his bold captaincy approach is one of the primary reasons behind the resurgence of New Zealand during the 2015 World Cup.

Though McCullum’s overall International numbers are good, his World Cup stats are not good. In 27 World Cup innings, McCullum managed to score only 742 runs with a solitary century and six half-centuries. However, his strike rate of 120.84 is the best in the competition’s history (minimum of 12 innings).

McCullum is one among those batsmen who loves to attack from ball one, which is evident from his strike rate. He even holds the record for the fastest fifty (18 balls) in the World Cup history. In fact, McCullum’s name is repeated four times in the ‘Top 10 Fastest Fifties’ list. Hence, it is not a surprising fact that McCullum has managed to clear the rope 29 times in his 27 World Cup innings.

