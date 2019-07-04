Cricket World Cup History : 5 batsmen with most fifties in World Cups

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.00K // 04 Jul 2019, 17:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar has a plethora of records to his name

One major dream for every cricketer, right from the time they are introduced to the sport is to feature in a World Cup while representing their nation. Once a player gets a place in the team's World Cup squad, their sole goal is to contribute as much as they can to the team's cause.

A number of quality players have made a mark in the World Cup and led their teams to title victories. With the game of cricket slowly inclining towards favoring the batsmen with the change in rules, a number of batsmen have notched up excellent knocks in the past.

Australia are the most successful team in the history of the World Cup with five titles while India and West Indies have two titles each. However, in the path to the various triumphs, quite a few batsmen have made a massive mark.

Here are five such batsmen, who have the most number of half-centuries in the history of the World Cup.

Note: Players who have the same number of fifties are ranked based on fewer innings played.

#5 Michael Clarke (Australia) - 8 fifties

Australia Cricket World Cup Squad Announcement

Michael Clarke played in three World Cups in his career and finished on the winning side on two of them. He is one of the few players to have won the World Cup both as a player and a captain. In 2007, he was a relatively new player in the squad but that did not stop him from contributing to the team's cause.

Clarke slammed four half centuries in his maiden World Cup campaign. His first half century came against the Netherlands, which was followed by 92 versus South Africa, 55* vs England and 60* against South Africa in the semifinals.

The classy right-hander registered two 50+ scores in the 2011 World Cup while in the 2015 World Cup, he scored 68 vs Sri Lanka before ending his ODI career with a magnificent knock of 74 in the final of the tournament.

1 / 5 NEXT