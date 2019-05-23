×
CWC 2019: Adam Gilchrist takes a cheeky dig at England’s World Cup chances

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
197   //    23 May 2019, 17:17 IST


Adam Gilchrist is backing Australia for the title.
Adam Gilchrist is backing Australia for the title.

What’s the story?

Australian great Adam Gilchrist has taken a dig at his country's arch-rivals England, saying that the hosts will be eliminated in the semi-finals. The former wicket-keeper also backed Australia to win the World Cup.

In case you didn’t know...

England, who are being considered as strong favourites for the title this time, possess arguably the strongest batting line-up in the tournament. With strong home support and good recent form to boost their confidence, England look destined to go all the way this time.

However, they were also strong contenders for the 2017 Champions Trophy but were knocked out in the semi-finals by Pakistan, who eventually went on to lift the trophy.

The heart of the matter

In a video shared by Cricket Australia's official Twitter account, Gilchrist compared the Aussies with England and said, 

“The expectation on them is going to be huge and they’re a very, very good one-day team at the moment and very composed and balanced.
"The hype is going to grow and grow and I’m expecting they’ll get through to the semis but then it’s just a knockout game and that’s the fear isn’t it?”
There was a huge noise in the background while he was talking. Post that, the former Australian wicket-keeper paused for few seconds and then cheekly said,

“That was a proper demolition. That was England in the semis.”
“Historically, Australia hasn’t really feared that part of it. Eventually, in any tournament, you get to the knockout stage and fortunately, that’s boded well for us whereas for South Africa and England it hasn’t gone so well.”

Gilchrist also backed the defending champions Australia to win the title.

Certainly, on paper, they’re as competitive as anyone with the names that are there now and the momentum they built up in the one-day format once they left Australian shores.

"Obviously, there’s confidence there. I just like what I’m seeing and five out of 12 World Cups have come this way so I can’t see any reason why we can’t win another one.”

What’s next?

England begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 30th May at the Oval.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Adam Gilchrist ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule & Venue 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
