CWC 2019: Best XI of players featuring in their last World Cup

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 368 // 26 May 2019, 10:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni at the autumn of his career

The ICC World Cup 2019 is all set to go with teams preparing for the mega event with a couple of warm-up games. As teams enter the fray, there are some players in each team who are on the wrong side of 30. These players might not be around for the next World Cup in 2023. The cricket fraternity would certainly miss such legends.

As these players make their final World Cup appearances, let us try to figure out to form a playing XI with players who are playing their last World Cup.

Openers: Chris Gayle and Mohammad Hafeez

Chris Gayle - The tormentor

Chris Gayle is the master blaster of the West Indies team. His presence in this World Cup gives his team an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals. In his recent more refined version, Gayle believes in playing the waiting game in the beginning and to go on an all out attack at the later stages of his innings. He has been proved successful in his new role. He is the opener in this team.

Mohammad Hafeez - The batting all-rounder

Mohammad Hafeez has been around for more than 15 years now. He has opened for Pakistan in 120 ODI innings. He scored a 50 in the recently concluded ODI series against England. He has been relatively successful this year with 3 half centuries. But the last time he scored a hundred in an ODI was back in November’2015. As a result, he has been in and out of the Pakistan team.

It was his bowling which kept him in the team for so long. In ODIs, he has taken 137 wickets at a good economy rate of 4.15. 78 of his 137 wickets were either bowled or leg before wicket. He has been more effective against left-handers.

The experienced Mohammad Hafeez is the second opener in the team and the backup spinner.

1 / 4 NEXT