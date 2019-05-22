×
CWC 2019: How the teams might line up for their first match

Ayuj Aryan
ANALYST
Feature
291   //    22 May 2019, 17:31 IST

10 Teams will be competing against each other to get their hands on this trophy
10 Teams will be competing against each other to get their hands on this trophy

The ICC Cricket World Cup is not merely a tournament, it is a clash between the best teams in the world for their reputation and a claim to be the best in the world. The teams have to put their best foot forward if they want to have any chance in this fierce competition.

This year, ten teams will battle it out in the mega-event. The tournament will begin on 30th May with England locking horns with South Africa. England and India are the hot favorites, but the other teams won't leave any stone unturned out challenge them.

Every team would need to carefully figure out the best playing XI, that suits the tough conditions in England and Wales. On this note, let us take a look at the best possible playing XI of all the teams for their first games:

#10 Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka will start as the biggest underdogs in the tourney. They have got many chinks in their armor and judging by their past performances, it is highly unlikely that they would make it to the semis. The onus of heading the batting department would be on Lahiru Thirimane and their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Thisara Perera will be the biggest X-factor for the team. He had enjoyed tremendous success in 2018 and SL would expect him to carry forward the same momentum going into the mega-event. Kusal Mendis will start as the frontline wicketkeeper, primarily due to his superior form over Kusal Perera. However, none of them are big-hitters and good finishers.

Spin bowling is another concern. It will be headed by inexperienced Dhananjaya de Silva and a player who last played an ODI in 2015, Jeevan Mendis The fast bowling of the team though looks settled. It will be lead by the experienced and in-form Lasith Malinga, who has had a fabulous outing in the recently concluded IPL. He will be assisted by another in-form player in Suranga Lakmal and Nuvan Pradeep.

Playing XI - Lahiru Thirimanne, Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

