CWC 2019: No need to press the panic button yet, says Tendulkar

Indian batsmen struggled to get going

What's the story?

The Men in Blue did not have the best of starts to their World Cup campaign as they lost their first warm-up game against New Zealand by six wickets.

The manner in which the experienced Indian batting line-up succumbed has raised some concerns among the Indians fans. However, the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar has urged for calmness to prevail.

In case you didn't know

The Indian team begun it's World Cup campaign with the warm-up game against New Zealand that was played in London.

The Indian top order imploded against Trent Boult and company as the Indian team managed to score only 179 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The Kiwi batsmen chased the target without any difficulty and won the match with more than 12 overs to spare.

The heart of the matter

Tendulkar came out in support of the Indian team and during a conference at the Mumbai T20 final on Sunday said, "I will not judge the team after each and every game. It's a tournament and things like these will happen. The main tournament has not even started yet."

He further added:

I think we need to settle down, one or two games may go here and there. India should make most of the practice matches leading to the World Cup. They should understand what kind of surfaces they might get. I won't panic at all as of now.

What's next?

Team India will get a chance to redeem itself in the second warm-up game against Bangladesh that will be played in Cardiff on Tuesday. The Indian players will look to get in some kind of form before the start of the tournament. India is slated to play it's opening game against South Africa on 5th June in Southampton.