CWC 2019: One World Cup debutant from each team who can make an impact

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner. This time the tournament will be played in a round-robin format, all the teams will face-off against one another before the knockout stage. All the 10 teams are looking prepared to make a claim for themselves and have declared their 15 members squad.

Playing the World Cup is the ultimate dream of any cricketer. Every cricketer wants to be part of a World Cup squad. Like every time, many players would be making their debut at the World Cup. As it cannot be a better stage than the World Cup to show their skills, all the debutants will look to seal the opportunity. Performances at the World Cup are remembered for a long time, hence, no one would like to miss the opportunity.

Let us have a look at one World Cup debutant from each country who can make a mark for himself at the biggest stage of the cricketing world.

1. India- Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar has great potential to strengthen the middle order of the Indian side

The cricketing fraternity had different opinions when Vijay Shankar found a place in the Indian squad ahead of the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant. Shankar's inclusion made a great buzz when Indian chief selector MSK Prasad called him a three-dimensional player.

Some said that Rayudu, who had had the most number of chances at number 4 in the build-up to the tournament, should have been selected as a more experienced cricketer in comparison to just 9 matches old Vijay Shankar, while some called that Rishabh Pant should have been in the squad due to his game-changing abilities with the bat.

Now, Shankar has got the chance and is well set to take the number 4 position in the batting line up. The Tamil Nadu lad has been a regular feature of India A squad and has delivered good performances with both bat and ball. He is potent in both aspects: strike rotation and big hitting. List A average of 36.65 and strike rate of above 92 are great signs of him becoming an excellent number 4 batsman in 50 overs cricket. An agile fielder and a handy bowler make him a complete package. A player with many abilities, Vijay Shankar, can surprise his critics by performing well at the World Cup.

