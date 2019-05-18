×
CWC 2019: One World Cup debutant from each team who can make an impact

Pulkit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.69K   //    18 May 2019, 00:07 IST

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner. This time the tournament will be played in a round-robin format, all the teams will face-off against one another before the knockout stage. All the 10 teams are looking prepared to make a claim for themselves and have declared their 15 members squad.

Playing the World Cup is the ultimate dream of any cricketer. Every cricketer wants to be part of a World Cup squad. Like every time, many players would be making their debut at the World Cup. As it cannot be a better stage than the World Cup to show their skills, all the debutants will look to seal the opportunity. Performances at the World Cup are remembered for a long time, hence, no one would like to miss the opportunity.

Let us have a look at one World Cup debutant from each country who can make a mark for himself at the biggest stage of the cricketing world.


1. India- Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar has great potential to strengthen the middle order of the Indian side

The cricketing fraternity had different opinions when Vijay Shankar found a place in the Indian squad ahead of the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant. Shankar's inclusion made a great buzz when Indian chief selector MSK Prasad called him a three-dimensional player. 

Some said that Rayudu, who had had the most number of chances at number 4 in the build-up to the tournament, should have been selected as a more experienced cricketer in comparison to just 9 matches old Vijay Shankar, while some called that Rishabh Pant should have been in the squad due to his game-changing abilities with the bat.

Now, Shankar has got the chance and is well set to take the number 4 position in the batting line up. The Tamil Nadu lad has been a regular feature of India A squad and has delivered good performances with both bat and ball. He is potent in both aspects: strike rotation and big hitting. List A average of 36.65 and strike rate of above 92 are great signs of him becoming an excellent number 4 batsman in 50 overs cricket. An agile fielder and a handy bowler make him a complete package. A player with many abilities, Vijay Shankar, can surprise his critics by performing well at the World Cup.

