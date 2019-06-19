World Cup 2019: Post warning, Sri Lanka Board assures ICC of complying with protocol

Sri Lanka At The CWC 2019

What's the story?

At the back of their refusal to send a media representative following their defeat to Australia on Saturday for the ensuing media interaction, the Sri Lanka Board has managed to escape with just a sanction by the ICC.

As per the protocols in place by the governing council, it is a compulsion for each participating country at the World Cup to engage in all the pre-match and post-match interviews and interactions with media houses at global events.

In case you didn't know..

Post their 87-loss against Australia, the Sri Lankan cricket management refused to send a media representative to the post-match press meeting which came as a retaliatory move by the contingent in lieu of them citing unsatisfactory treatment being meted out to the team.

Just a day prior to their encounter against Australia, Ashantha de Mel, Sri Lankan cricket's chief selector dealt on the fact that the Sri Lanka team was being treated unfairly by the ICC in terms of the pitches they played on in the ongoing World Cup.

Heart of the matter

Speaking about the incident, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board released a statement saying that they had assured the ICC that such incidents wouldn’t be allowed in future and also reassured that the side had been left off with just a warning.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that, contrary to various media reports, there won’t be any sanctions imposed on the Sri Lanka team by the ICC, over its non-participation in the post-match media conference on Saturday (15th June, 2019) following the World Cup game played against Australia.

The release also stated that the team management has been ordered to comply with the rules and regulations laid down for each participating nation.

Sri Lanka Cricket discussed ‘Saturday’s Incident’ with the ICC and assured that a similar situation will not occur going forward in the tournament. The SLC has also advised the team management to comply with the obligations a participating team has to adhere to during the ICC Cricket World Cup.

What's next?

Sri Lanka are facing a prospect of making an early exit from the tournament if they fail to win their next encounter against England on July 21st, having won just the one match and losing out two matches due to incessant rains.