Cricket World Cup History: Ranking the top 5 batting performances in World Cup finals

World Cup finals witnessed some of the memorable innings

The biggest match of a cricketer’s career is undoubtedly the final of the World Cup and the amount of pressure a player endures in a game of such magnitude can’t be described by words. The World Cup Final is the occasion for a player to become a superstar in their country and in the 11 finals that have been played until now, we have witnessed some unforgettable performances with the bat.

From Clive Lloyd’s partnership with Alvin Kalicharran to rescue his team in 1975 to Dhoni’s helicopter shot to seal the victory for India in 2011, World Cup finals has given us many such moments to cherish for life. With the amount of batting talent that England and New Zealand possess, we can definitely expect another immaculate batting performance on Sunday. This article is a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we look at the top 5 batting performances in World Cup finals.

#5 Dhoni’s 91* off 79 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2011

MS Dhoni

Before this epic innings, MS Dhoni was out of touch in the tournament and therefore many were surprised when he promoted himself ahead of Yuvraj Singh. He later revealed the idea behind this decision was to not allow the Lankan spinners to settle and he made sure that every loose delivery was punished severely. He started off slowly but once he settled in, the runs started flowing freely.

His range of unorthodox shots made life difficult for the bowlers as they could not settle on a fixed line and length. This was a perfectly calculated assault as he maneuvered the good deliveries in the gaps for doubles and singles. Though no Indian fan will ever forget that winning hit over long-on, the shot of the day was an unbelievable cut shot off Thisara Perera over point for a maximum. This innings cemented Dhoni’s status as one of the greatest middle order batsmen in the ODI format.

