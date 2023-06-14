“Dadas in India”: Analyzing Sunil Gavaskar’s scathing criticism of India’s star batters

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar went on a rampage after Rohit Sharma and Co. succumbed to Australia by 209 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at The Oval.

The defeat at the hands of the Aussies was India’s second loss in as many appearances in the WTC final. They had earlier gone down to New Zealand in the 2021 summit clash in Southampton.

On the last day of the 2023 WTC final, India needed 280 runs for victory with seven wickets in hand. However, the batters, not the first time in overseas conditions, showed no resistance at all and succumbed to defeat.

Resuming their innings on their overnight score of 164/3, India were bundled out for a mediocre 234.

Following India’s lack of application when defiance was the need of the hour, Gavaskar slammed the batters and termed them ‘Dadas in India’. He went on to add that some of them falter when they go overseas.

'The batting has been the one which has caused us problems every time we go overseas. Why is it happening? That is something that we need to look at. Why is it happening that our batting, which bats so well in India, you know, they are Dadas in India, when they go overseas, some of them falter, not everybody falters, some of them falter,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

With Gavaskar’s remarks as the basis, we analyze how India’s key batters have performed overseas over the last couple of years.

How have India’s star batters performed in overseas Tests since the start of 2021?

Virat Kohli doesn’t have a half-century in the WTC final. (Pic: Getty Images)

Since the start of 2021, Virat Kohli has played 11 overseas Test matches. He has scored only 575 runs at an average of 28.75, with a best of 79.

The former India captain scored 45 runs in two Tests in Bangladesh, averaging 15 and 369 runs in seven Tests in England at an average of 28.38. He also played two Tests in South Africa, scoring 161 runs at an average of 40.25.

During the same period, Rohit Sharma has featured in eight overseas Tests, scoring 619 runs at an average of 41.26, with one hundred. He averages 44.54 from six Tests in England and 32.25 from two Tests in Australia.

Looking at Cheteshwar Pujara’s numbers, he has scored 924 in 14 overseas Tests since the start of 2021 at a disappointing average of 35.53. Out of these runs, 222 came in two Tests in Bangladesh, against whom he registered his only ton during this period.

While he averages 52 from Australia, he has struggled in England (average of 28.46 from seven Tests) and South Africa (20.66 from three Tests).

Ajinkya Rahane, who made a comeback for the WTC final, has played 11 overseas Tests, starting January 2021. He too has produced mediocre numbers, scoring 531 runs at an average of 25.28.

The former vice-captain averages 28 from six Tests in England, 22.66 from three Tests in South Africa, and 21.75 from two matches in Australia.

Key Indian batters’ record in WTC finals

Rohit Sharma has failed to convert starts in the WTC finals. (Pic: Getty Images)

Rohit scored 64 runs in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton. He got starts in both innings, but could not carry on as he was dismissed for 34 and 30.

In the recently concluded WTC final against Australia at The Oval, Rohit was out for 15 in the first innings and 43 in the second.

Shifting focus to Kohli, he has also disappointed in the WTC finals and his choice of stroke on Day 5 of the contest against Australia even invited the wrath of Gavaskar. Kohli, leading India during the 2021 final, was dismissed for 44 and 13.

Against Australia in WTC 2023 final, he was out for 14 in the first innings. There were plenty of hopes pinned on him as India attempted a record chase of 444. He looked ominous during his 49 but threw his wicket away by flashing at a very wide delivery from Scott Boland.

Pujara and Rahane have also featured in both WTC finals. The former looked out of sorts in both summit clashes. He was dismissed for 8 and 15 against New Zealand. Against Australia, he managed only 14 and 27.

As for Rahane, he has been India’s best batter in WTC finals. The right-handed batter scored 49 and 15 in Southampton and registered scores of 89 and 46 at The Oval. He has been India’s top-scorer in both finals.

Overseas Test stats of other Indian batters since 2021

Rishabh Pant - 13 Tests, 973 runs, 44.42 average, two hundreds

KL Rahul - 9 Tests, 598 runs, 33.22 average, two hundreds

Mayank Agarwal - 4 Tests, 182 runs, 22.75 average, no hundreds

Hanuma Vihari - 3 Tests, 118 runs, 29.50 average, no hundreds

Poll : 0 votes