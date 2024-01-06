David Warner, who hung up his boots from Test and ODI cricket at the end of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, will go down in history as one of the finest opening batters ever.

The New South Welshman, who was known for his aggressive batting style and in-your-face approach towards the game in general, will be missed dearly by Australia. He was truly one of a kind, and irreplaceable.

Although the major chunk of his career will be overshadowed by the gruesome role he played in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that shook Australian cricket, Warner is a legend in his own right in the longest format of the game.

He transformed the way Test cricket was viewed by purists and etched a name for himself in history.

In this listicle, we bring to you David Warner's top 5 knocks in Test cricket:

#1. 335* vs Pakistan, 2019

David Warner thanks the crowd after his epic triple century.

The first on this list has to be the gargantuan triple-century that Warner scored against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in 2019.

Batting first, Australia put up a mammoth 589-3 on the board before declaring. Warner, who started cautiously, put his foot on the accelerator and then lambasted his way through a rather listless Pakistani bowling attack.

He remained unbeaten on 335 when skipper Tim Paine declared the innings and asked Pakistan to bat.

This score took Warner to second on the list of highest scores ever by an Australian, following only Matthew Hayden's 380. He overtook Sir Donald Bradman and Mark Taylor's 334-run mark in this day-night Test.

#2. 253 vs New Zealand, 2015

David Warner was on fire against New Zealand.

The 253 that Warner scored against New Zealand at the WACA in Perth in 2015 comes second on this list. This was also the first double-century that the New South Welshman scored.

Batting first, Australia put the Kiwi attack to the sword and put up 559 runs on the board after declaring with one wicket in hand. Apart from Warner's 253, Usman Khawaja scored a blissful 121.

New Zealand responded in typical fashion when they walked out to bat, as Ross Taylor fell just ten runs short of a triple-century to take his team to 624.

Kane Williamson too scored 166. As happens with most high-scoring matches, this was also drawn.

#3. 200 vs South Africa, 2022

David Warner scored an even 200 against South Africa in 2022.

Scoring his third double century in seven years, David Warner had a rollicking time against a South African attack that could not quite come to grips with the MCG track in 2022.

The visitors batted first and were bowled out for 189 thanks to a Cameron Green five-wicket haul, and the hosts responded by putting up 575-8 declared.

Alex Carey scored a century and Steven Smith chipped in with 84 to go with Warner's stellar 200.

Australia bowled South Africa out for 204 in the second dig to win this game by an innings and 182 runs.

#4. 180 vs India, 2012

David Warner batted beautifully against India in 2012.

David Warner was still fresh in his Test career when he made a huge statement by scoring 180 against India at the WACA in Perth in 2012.

He came extremely close to getting to his first double-century in this game, but it was not to be.

India had a fine batting order- with legends Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman still playing- but they were bowled out for a mere 161 in the first innings.

The hosts responded with 369 in their essay thanks mainly to Warner's 180 and Ed Cowan's 74.

Despite Dravid's gritty 47 in the second innings, India capitulated for 171 in their second innings, handing Australia an easy victory by an innings and 37 runs.

#5. 164 vs Pakistan, 2023

David Warner was in top form against Pakistan in the recently concluded series.

The last entry on this list is the 164 that Warner scored against Pakistan in the first Test at the OPTUS Stadium in Perth in the recently concluded series.

Warner was under tremendous pressure going into this series, especially after his close mate Mitchell Johnson had come out in public attacking him for having the imprudence of choosing to retire on his own terms.

The pocket dynamo, however, responded in a way that he knows best and stroked his way to a fascinating 164.

This knock was responsible for setting the platform for Australia to dominate Pakistan throughout the series, which they eventually swept 3-0.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App