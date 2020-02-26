Day-Night Tests way to go forward: Glenn McGrath bats for pink-ball contests, dismisses four-day format

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Glenn McGrath

Australian fast-bowling legend Glenn McGrath has expressed that Day-Night Test matches are the way forward for the longest format of the game to survive in the era of T20 cricket. He also opposed the idea of four-day Tests, terming himself a 'traditionalist' who believes in the five-day format.

The future of Test cricket has been under debate ever since the emergence of T20 leagues around the world. McGrath, who has 563 wickets in 124 Tests, said that the longest format of the game needed to stay alive and move forward.

I am a big fan of Test cricket, to me test cricket is still the ultimate and we've got to keep the game fresh, people enjoying it. T20 has taken the world by storm, it is bringing a lot more people to cricket and that is brilliant and hopefully that will filter into Test cricket. We have got to keep Test cricket alive and moving forward and positive and people coming to the game.

McGrath said he feels that Day-Night Tests are the best way to attract the fans, before adding that he's not in favor of the four-day format.

"The way to do that is day-night Test cricket. I'm a big fan of it. I'm not a big fan of four-day Test cricket," he added.

The first-ever pink-ball Test was played between Australia and New Zealand back in December 2015 in a bid to attract the fans, enabling them to attend matches after work.

In the 14 such Tests that have been played thus far, Australia has emerged as the most successful side with seven wins to their name. India played their maiden pink-ball Test back in November 2019 against Bangladesh and won the clash by an innings and 46 runs.

Speaking about the challenges of the new format, McGrath further explained that the tactics and way of playing under the floodlights are different and hence require a different approach.

If we can bring something new that keeps people coming to the game, then that's brilliant. Day-night cricket is that, it brings different challenges. When you bowl, you bat it can make a difference. Different tactics, so it just brings a different awareness and different things you have to do.

Advertisement

BCCI had earlier agreed for one Day-Night Test during India's tour of Australia later this year, where the two teams will play four Test matches between December and January. Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also said that his team was happy to play pink-ball Tests in Australia as long as the players get enough time to prepare.

McGrath signed off by saying that the Aussies have better chances of winning the Day-Night Test courtesy of the amount of experience they have in the format, while Virat & Co. would find it tough to adjust to it.

They (India) will find it tough to adjust. Australia has lot more experience and have played quite a number of Day Night tests now and that will be in their favour and home ground advantage too. Indian team is a quality team. They are experienced and Virat is a quality captain, they will be up for a challenge.