Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Devdutt Padikkal pose together in Dharamsala ahead of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Team India players Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Devdutt Padikkal posed for a photo together at a serene location in Dharamsala ahead of the 5th Test against England. The final match of the series will commence on March 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the city.

India have an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the series after four games. Most of the players have reached Dharamsala to begin preparations for the final Test. Jaiswal, Jurel, and Padikkal are among them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the star performer with bat in the series, leading the run charts with 655 runs at an average of 93.57, having hit two double-centuries and 2 half-centuries across four games.

Dhruv Jurel made a massive impact in both games he played so far, scoring 175 runs at an average of 87.50, including two fifties.

Devdutt Padikkal was added to the squad mid-way in the series after KL Rahul was ruled out due to fitness concerns. He is yet to make his Test debut.

Jurel took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a selfie along with his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Jaiswal and Padikkal from Dharamsala on his story. You can watch it below:

Jurel's recent Instagram story.

Anil Kumble feels Dhruv Jurel has potential to reach the heights of MS Dhoni after his promising performances in Test series vs England

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble recently applauded Dhruv Jurel for his stellar contributions in the third and fourth Test wins against England in the ongoing series. Speaking to Jio Cinema, Kumble said:

"Dhruv Jurel certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then hit those big sixes.

Kumble was also impressed with Jurel's glove -work behind the stumps and opined that he could be a valuable member of the side when he gets more exposure in international cricket. The legendary spinner continued:

"He's (Jurel) been exceptional, especially of the faster bowlers...He's only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I'm sure as he starts playing more and more he'll only get better. And it only augers well for India. And to have him in a squad is exceptional."

