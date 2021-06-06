3 Players who have been hit on the head in Test cricket the most times

Test cricket is considered the toughest format of the sport because the players not only need to be skillful but must also have stamina and patience to succeed.

As fans have noticed, few players achieve success in shorter formats but fail in the red-ball arena, proving that Test cricket is not everyone's cup of tea. As the game is a 5-day match, the character of the players also plays an important role in Test cricket.

For example, a team can dominate the first two days of the game. However, if the opposition players have the mental strength and character to fight back, they can still turn the match around and emerge victorious in Tests. Mind games hold a unique place in Test matches.

Most batsmen play defensively in Test cricket while the bowlers try to unsettle them by bowling short deliveries. Some of the balls are even targeted at their heads. Thanks to the protective helmet, head injuries are not too frequent in cricket any more. However, the bowlers still use the bouncers to show their aggression to the batsmen.

Although head injuries are now rare in cricket, concussions have become a serious issue. The ICC introduced a concussion replacement rule after noting the severity of the problem.

The bowlers still have permission to fire bouncers at the batsmen, and here are the three players who have been on their heads the most times in Test cricket.

3. Marnus Labuschagne has been hit on the helmet 5 times in Test cricket

Marnus Labuschagne plays Test cricket for Australia

Australian middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne dominated the opposition bowlers in the ICC World Test Championship. Although Australia did not qualify for the summit clash, Labuschagne emerged as one of the top batters in the competition.

He frustrated the bowlers with his solid batting, and in return, they tried to break his concentration by delivering bouncers. So far in his Test career, Labuschagne has been hit on the head five times.

Mohammed Siraj had recently hit him on the helmet during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Two years ago, Jofra Archer bowled a quick bouncer at the Aussie during the Ashes which hit him on the head.

2. Ajinkya Rahane - 5 times

Ajinkya Rahane's helmet has taken a couple of blows here! Around 70% of deliveries being bowled here are short ones! Wonderful bowling! Reminds us of the West Indian greats!

🇮🇳 70/3 (28.0) lead by 77 runs!#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/IdSkofkLeD

Another player who has been hit five times on the head in Test cricket is India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

The right-handed batsman has been one of India's most reliable batters in the longest format of the game, which is why the bowlers try to attack him. Like Marnus Labuschagne, Rahane has suffered a blow to the head five times in his Test career.

One of the first fast bowlers to hit Ajinkya on his helmet in Test cricket was South Africa's Dale Steyn. In an interview after the South African tour in 2013-14, Ajinkya Rahane disclosed that Steyn's bouncer had changed him.

1. Rory Burns - 5 times

And now he's drawn level. — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 5, 2021

England's Rory Burns has played only 24 Test matches in his career, but he has already been hit in the head five times.

Most recently, Kyle Jamieson hit him on the helmet during the ongoing first Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. In fact, he was hit twice during his 132-run knock, which drew him level with Ajinkya Rahane and Marnus Labuschagne.

Many fans will also remember Burns suffering a nasty injury while playing for Surrey in the 2015 T20 Blast. He had a sickening clash with Moises Henriques as both fielders attempted to take a catch.

The bowlers have not shown any mercy to him despite his injury. Hopefully, Burns will not create a new world record for being hit in the head the most times in Test cricket.

