ENG vs IND 2021: "Good to be back" - Ravi Shastri gets nostalgic after landing in London

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was full of nostalgia after landing in London for the 2nd Test against England at Lord's, which starts on August 12 (Thursday).

During the first day of practice at Lord's, Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to express his thoughts. Sharing a picture of himself along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Vikram Rathore on the iconic Lord's balcony, Shastri wrote:

"Good to be back at the @HomeOfCricket. Some very fond memories here…"

Incidentally, Ravi Shastri was part of the Indian team led by Kapil Dev that registered their first victory against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in 1986. Chasing 134 runs, Shastri formed a gritty partnership with his skipper to pull off a miraculous win.

Four years later, the former India all-rounder played a marathon knock of 100 runs from 184 balls and batted for 245 minutes during the 1st Test of the 1990 tour. Although India lost the match by a massive margin, Shastri earned respect from the opposition.

Ravi Shastri will hope that Lord's will bring some luck for his side as Virat Kohli & Co will look to take a crucial lead in the five-match Test series. The series is currently tied at 0-0 after rain played spoilsport in the series opener at Trent Bridge.

India begin training at Lord's ahead of 2nd Test

The visitors have kicked off their preparations for the Lord's tie after reaching London on Monday. Virat Kohli, who got out for a golden duck off a James Anderson delivery in the first Test, looked determined to get his mojo back.

Rohit Sharma also had a go in the nets while Mayank Agarwal, who suffered a head injury ahead of the first Test, returned to training. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant also underwent a unique training session as Team India looked all set for the Lord's Test match.

