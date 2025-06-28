ENG vs IND 2025: Comparing Jasprit Bumrah's workload with other top pacers in world cricket since start of WTC 2023-25 cycle

As Team India look to bounce back from their opening Test defeat in Leeds, much of the conversation has been about ace Jasprit Bumrah and his participation in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2. The 31-year-old was at his usual best in the first innings at Leeds, with figures of 5/83.

However, he was ineffective in a wicketless second innings as India suffered a gut-wrenching five-wicket defeat. In the build-up to the England tour, most reports suggested that Bumrah would play only three out of the five Tests as part of workload management.

The champion pacer himself confirmed the same in a Sky Sports interview with Dinesh Karthik. Yet, with India trailing 0-1 in the best-of-five affair and in a virtual must-win at Edgbaston, fans and former players have urged Bumrah to play the second Test.

Trending

Expand Tweet

While his long injury history over the years screams caution over anything else, India XI for the second Test could come down to a 'Head vs Heart' battle as far as Bumrah's selection goes.

There has also been a growing conversation in cricketing circles questioning how much workload Bumrah has carried compared to other star pacers worldwide. While opinions on this have been divided, the numbers could offer a better explanation.

On that note, let us compare Jasprit Bumrah's workload with other top pacers in world cricket since the start of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (June 16, 2023).

#1 Jasprit Bumrah vs other pacers in Tests since start of 2023-25 WTC cycle

Expand Tweet

The 2023-25 WTC cycle began with the first 2023 Ashes Test on June 16, making it just over two years from that point. It is a no-brainer that the big three of India, Australia, and England have played the most Test matches in this timeframe.

A list of the top 10 pacers with the most total overs bowled, along with their overs per innings, could provide a complete picture of Bumrah's workload.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Other Pacers - Workload in Tests since start of 2023-25 WTC cycle

The above table highlights Bumrah's heavy workload in the red-ball format since the start of the 2023-25 WTC cycle. The 31-year-old has bowled the third-most number of overs in Tests over the last two years and the most by an Indian pacer.

Yet, the Aussie duo of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have carried an even bigger workload, with a staggering 589 and 562 overs, respectively, in the same period. The former's numbers are especially commendable, considering his overs per innings at 15.9 is second in the top 10 list of most overs bowled.

While England's Chris Woakes has the highest overs/innings among the top 10 pacers with the most overs since June 2023 at 16, he is only sixth in terms of overall overs bowled with 417.

Bumrah's 14.6 overs per innings is sixth on the list of bowlers with the most overs bowled in Tests since the 2023-25 WTC cycle began.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah vs other pacers across formats since start of 2023-25 WTC cycle

Expand Tweet

The top pacers in the world also play most of the matches for their respective countries in the two white-ball formats. While they get rested in some of the bilateral series, almost all the top-tier bowlers are all-format performers.

Hence, let us analyze the workload carried by the star pacers across formats in the same period and see where Jasprit Bumrah ranks.

Jasprit Bumrah vs other pacers - Workload across formats since start of 2023-25 WTC cycle

The addition of the white-ball formats only slightly modifies the top 10 list of pacers with the most overs since June 2023, with the inclusion of Shaheen Afridi, Alzarri Joseph, and Blessing Muzarabani. However, the top of the chart remains the same, with Australian captain Pat Cummins carrying the highest workload with 731 overs.

His pace-bowling partners, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, form the top three, with Jasprit Bumrah coming in at No.4. The ace Indian pacer has bowled more than 600 overs at an average of almost 11 overs per innings across formats in international cricket since the start of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

Yet, the Australian pace duo of Cummins and Starc have carried an even bigger workload in Tests and across formats. The two-month-long IPL only adds to Bumrah's workload, while several others in the above table do not feature in the lucrative T20 league.

Yet, some play in other global leagues, while Cummins and Starc have also played both IPL seasons (2024 and 2025) in this period.

Conclusion

Jasprit Bumrah has undeniably carried a heavy workload, especially for a pacer who bowls at high speed, over the last two years. While he is in the top four for most overs bowled in Tests and across all three formats, the Australian pair of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have carried an even bigger load.

Yet, Team India are justified in their strategy to manage Bumrah's workload, considering his lengthy injury history and extended layoffs. It is also worth mentioning that his value to a relatively young Indian Test side is considerably higher than Cummins or Starc, considering Australia's veteran bowling attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news