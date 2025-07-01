 ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 knocks by an Indian batter in Tests at Edgbaston ft. Virat Kohli

Team India do not have cherished memories at Edgbaston when it comes to red-ball cricket. From being bowled out for 92 in their very first outing in 1967 to being unable to defend 378 in their most recent outing in 2022, the Men in Blue are yet to record a win at the venue in eight attempts.

Ad

In those losses, there have been some individual displays which have stood out over the others. Team India would be hoping more of such brilliant performances, when they step out to face England in the second Test of the 2025 tour on Wednesday, July 2. The Ben Stokes-led side currently have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, courtesy of their historic win at Headingley, Leeds.

On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 knocks by an Indian batter in Tests at Edgbaston.

Ad

Trending

#1 Virat Kohli (149; 1st Test vs England, 2018)

A modern masterpiece as they come, Virat Kohli's brilliant 149 was more than just a hundred, it was a statement and a half. The sptlight was firm on the ace batter due to his disastrous 2014 tour, where he averaged just 13.40. Returning to the country as captian of the Indian team, he made his intentions clear from the get go.

Tackling the likes of James Anderson and co, Kohli showed great application to thrive, while the other batters struggled. India were at risk of conceding a mammoth lead after reeling at 148-6 against England's first innings total of 287.

Ad

Kohli, however, hung around with the tail, dominated the strike to not only reach his hundred, but to also take India close to England's score. His dismissal led to India being bowled out for 274, minimising the lead to just 13 runs.

#2 Rishabh Pant (146; 5th Test vs England, 2022)

Team India were in some serioud trouble in the rescheduled fifth Test against England to conclude the 2021 tour. Tottering at 64-3, and then sinking further to 98-5, Rishabh Pant initiated one of the finest counter-attacks in Test cricket history.

Ad

The flamboyant batter put England under pressure with his aggressive strokeplay, giving them no chance to be at ease. He took down spinner Jack Leach in a stunning fashion, eventually bringing up his hundred off just 89 deliveries. This is the 10th fastest hundred scored by an Indian in Tests.

He ramped up gears after reaching the landmark, scoring four boundaries in an over off Jack Leach, before being dismissed by Joe Root. His efforts guided the team to a safe spot in the first innings, averting a serious disaster.

Ad

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (104, 5th Test vs England, 2022)

The all-rounder played the perfect second fiddle to Rishabh Pant's carnage during the rescheuled Test in 2022. Proving how much of an asset he is in overseas conditions, the left-handed batter recorded his first hundred away from home.

Joining forces with Pant with the score reading 98-5 after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal, Jadeja had a massive task to keep things in check and avoid exposing the tail too early. He played his part to perfection, being an integral part of the mammoth 222-run partnerhip.

Ad

He was the penultimate wicket to fall, by which point the visitors had reached the 375-run mark. However, his knock ended in vain as England pulled off a stunning run chase in the final innings to win by seven wickets.

#4 MS Dhoni (74*, 3rd Test vs England, 2011)

Team India arguably had only a handful of positives from their infamous 0-4 whitewash in England in 2011. One such moment came during the third Test of the series, where MS Dhoni slammed twin fifties. His 77-run knock in the first innings helped India recover from 111-7 to 224 runs.

Ad

In reply, England smashed 710-7, including a marathon 294 from Alastair Cook. The Men in Blue did not have a strong reply to the highest total ever recorded at the venue and were soon reduced to 89-6 in the second innings. With a defeat by an innings, and a series defeat in extension proving to be inevitable, MS Dhoni launched a counter attack with nothing to lose.

He smashed 13 fours in his unbeaten knock as he ended with 74 runs off 79 deliveries at a strike rate of 93.67, as the team were eventually bowled out for 244.

Ad

#5 Sachin Tendulkar (122, 1st Test vs England, 1996)

Team India had a tricky start to their 1996 tour of England as they were bowled out for 214 after being put into bat first. A fifty by Javagal Srinath had saved India from being embarassed as they were reduced to 127-7 at one stage.

In reply, England responded with a 99-run lead, and all of the pressure was back on the visitors. Sachin Tendulkar had to walk into bat in the second innings with the score reading 17-2. The Men in Blue's woes compunded as the score worsened to 36-4 soon after.

The ace batter played a lone hand, scoring more than half of the team's total. He scored 122 runs off 177 deliveries as the visitors were bowled out for 219. England made easy work of the paltry 121-run target to win the match by eight wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news