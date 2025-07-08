ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 knocks by an Indian batter in Tests at Lord's ft. Sourav Ganguly

Having beaten England by a record 336 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the second Test, Team India will now face the hosts in the third Test at the iconic Lord's stadium. The match will be played from July 10 to July 14. With both teams having won one match each, the Lord's Test promises to be another absorbing contest.

Looking at India's record at Lord's in Test cricket, they have played 19 matches at the famed venue between 1932 and 2021, winning three matches and losing 12, while four matches have ended in a draw. India's maiden Test triumph at Lord's came in 1986, by five wickets. They also beat England by 95 runs in 2014 and by 151 runs in the famous tussle in 2021.

There have been a few memorable performances by Indian batters in Test matches at Lord's over the years. In this feature, we revisit the top five knocks by an Indian batter in Test matches at Lord's.

#5 Vinoo Mankad (184)

The legendary Vinoo Mankad was the first Indian batter to score a Test hundred at Lord's. He achieved the feat during the 1952 tour in the second match of the four-game series. After scoring 72 while opening the batting in the first innings, Mankad followed it up with a resilient 184 in the second essay.

The right-handed batter occupied the crease for 270 minutes during his knock in the second innings, hitting 19 fours and a six. He was looking good for a double hundred until he was bowled by Jim Laker. While India went on to lose the contest by eight wickets, Mankad's 184 remains the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Test matches at Lord's.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane (103)

Ajinkya Rahane scored a high-quality hundred at Lord's in the second Test of the 2014 tour. England sent India into bat in the match and the visitors got off to a poor start. They were seven down for 145 in the 58th over.

Rahane held one end up and ensured India put up a decent first innings total. Displaying excellent technique on a challenging Day 1 pitch against an opposition comprising James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes, Rahane compiled 103 off 154 balls, hitting 15 fours and a six.

The right-handed batter added 90 runs for the eighth wicket with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (36) before chipping a return catch to Anderson. India went on to win the Test by 95 runs as Ishant Sharma starred with 7-74 after England were set a challenging target of 319.

#3 Sourav Ganguly (131)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly famously scored 131 on his Test debut at Lord's during the 1996 tour. Having lost the first Test in Birmingham by eight wickets, the visitors famously handed Test debuts to Ganguly and Rahul Dravid at Lord's. One made a hundred, while the other missed out by five runs.

England batted first and put up 344 in the second Test at Lord's. India responded with 429 as Ganguly top-scored with a memorable hundred, hitting 20 fours in his sublime knock, which lasted 435 minutes. He added 94 runs for the sixth wicket with fellow debutant Dravid (95). Ganguly's fine knock ended when he was bowled by Alan Mullally. The Test ended in a draw, but Ganguly stole the show on debut.

#2 Dilip Vengsarkar (126*)

Dilip Vengsarkar famously scored three Test hundreds at Lord’s. While his 103 in 1979 came in a draw, his 157 in 1982 came in a seven-wicket loss. It was third-time lucky for Vengsarkar as his 126* resulted in a five-wicket win in 1986.

England put up 294 on the board after being asked to bat first. India responded with 341 as Vengsarkar top-scored with an unbeaten hundred. He faced 213 balls during his sublime knock and hit 16 fours, while Mohinder Amarnath also chipped in with a handy 69.

Kapil Dev picked up four wickets in England's second innings and Maninder Singh three as the hosts were bowled out for 180. Set to chase 134 for a historic win, Vengsarkar top-scored with 33 off 56 balls.

#1 KL Rahul (129)

KL Rahul has played some terrific knocks for Team India in Tests matches away from home. He was the standout batter in India's famous win at Lord's in 2021. England won the toss and invited India to bat in the contest. The visitors got off to a fantastic start as openers Rahul and Rohit Sharma added 126 runs.

Rahul, who scored 129 off 250 balls, was at his defiant best. He occupied the crease for nearly 400 minutes during his resolute knock, striking 12 fours and a six. The right-handed batter went to stumps on Day 1 at 127, but perished early on Day 2, chipping one to cover off Robinson's bowling.

Thanks to Rahul and Rohit's brilliance, India ended up scoring 364 in the first innings. Although he was dismissed cheaply in the second innings, the bowlers ensured his valiant effort not go in vain. Mohammed Siraj (4-32) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-33) starred with the ball as India registered a famous 151-run win.

