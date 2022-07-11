ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Hits and flops as England register a consolation win at Trent Bridge 

An inspired batting performance saw England avoid a whitewash as they beat India in the third T20I by 17 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10). Despite losing the game, the visitors clinched the three-match series as they won the opening two fixtures comprehensively.

Opting to bat, Dawid Malan made a sublime 77 off 39 balls as England put India's second string attack to the sword to finish with a mammoth 215-7. India were on the backfoot at the start of the run chase, struggling at 31 for three in five overs. Suryakumar Yadav (117 off 55) brought India back into the game with a 119-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (28 off 23) who was a spectator to his partner's brilliance for the majority of the partnership.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



That’s bilateral T20I series wins in the last and fourth consecutive against England



Unreal domination in the shortest format of the game



#India #TeamIndia #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter A comprehensive series win for IndiaThat’sbilateral T20I series wins in the lastand fourth consecutive against EnglandUnreal domination in the shortest format of the game A comprehensive series win for India 🏆🇮🇳That’s 1️⃣2️⃣ bilateral T20I series wins in the last 1️⃣5️⃣ and fourth consecutive against England 🔥Unreal domination in the shortest format of the game 💪#India #TeamIndia #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/b5yuoWY9Cb

In the end, the hosts managed to get rid of Suryakumar and restricted India to just 198-9.

On that note, let's look at the hits and flops from the third T20I between India and England.

#4. Flop - Umran Malik (India)

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

India included Umran Malik and Avesh Khan for the third T20I. While the latter provided India with the all-important wicket of dangerous-looking Jos Buttler, Malik had a forgettable day at the office.

The Jammu and Kashmir speedster, who hasn't replicated his IPL heroics with team India yet, leaked as many as 56 runs in his quota of four overs. This is the joint third-most expensive quota of four overs by an Indian in T20Is.

The right-armer banged lengths which were easily put away by the English batters, who used Malik's pace to great effect. Though he may have picked up Jason Roy's wicket in his second over, the youngster's economy of 14 was a tad too expensive for his side.

#3. Hit - Reece Topley (England)

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

While Dawid Malan was crucial in setting England's big total on the board, Reece Topley was their pick of the bowlers and was instrumental in his side's success.

The left-arm pacer made a comeback after missing the previous game at Birmingham and bowled one of his finest spells against top quality opposition. Topley started the proceedings with the wicket of Rishabh Pant on his very first delivery and conceded just one run in the entire over.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma

Shreyas Iyer



Reece Topley was named the Player of the Match for his match winning spell



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter Rishabh PantShreyas IyerReece Topley was named the Player of the Match for his match winning spell ❌ Rishabh Pant❌ Rohit Sharma❌ Shreyas IyerReece Topley was named the Player of the Match for his match winning spell 👏#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/e91c8MRBWy

The Ipswich lad then returned and deceited Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (11 off 12) in the second over. Topley gave away just five runs in his next over before providing England with a game-changing breakthrough, scalping Shreyas Iyer's wicket in the 16th over.

With his subtle swing in the initial overs and vast experience of white-ball cricket, Topley was the sole reason why India had to push themselves harder in the run-chase. The 28-year old was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his phenomenal figures of 4-0-22-3.

#2. Flop - Dinesh Karthik (India)

England v India - 2nd Vitality IT20

India's designated finisher, Dinesh Karthik, had a series to forget against England, scoring just 29 runs at a strike rate of 93 and an average of 9.6 in the three encounters.

On Sunday, the veteran keeper had the ideal opportunity to partner with Suryakumar and take India home. Batting at No. 6, Karthik came to the crease when India required 66 from their last five overs. While Suryakumar played a gem of an innings at one end, Karthik struggled during his stay and got off the mark after four deliveries.

During the 17th over, 'DK' tried to experiment and shuffled across his stumps in order to flick off his hips, only to miss the ball and get caught plumb in front of the wicket. While Suryakumar was running out of partners, the 37-year old lost his wicket at a vital juncture.

#1. Hit - Suryakumar Yadav (India)

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

Who could've been the number one hit of the match other than the centurion himself, Suryakumar Yadav? The Mumbai lad gave a 360 degree masterclass enroute to his marvelous ton, scoring 117 runs off just 55 balls.

In a stunning display of brutal but effortless batting, Suryakumar clobbered 14 boundaries and six maximums. Maneuvering himself according to the fielders, the 31-year old displayed some exquisite and well-crafted strokeplay and almost single-handedly won the game for India.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hundred by Suryakumar Yadav - this has been an innings of the highest quality, the shots, the placements, the timing were just too good.



Take a bow, Sky! Hundred by Suryakumar Yadav - this has been an innings of the highest quality, the shots, the placements, the timing were just too good.Take a bow, Sky! https://t.co/EmtnuOwPDt

His score of 117 was the second-highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is and, with none of his teammates passing 28, one of the best innings you will ever see in a losing cause. Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 119-run partnership that helped India go from 31-3 to 150-4, with the latter playing second-fiddle.

India's Knight in the Shining Armor, Suryakumar finished the series with the most runs (171 runs at an average of 57) and was unfortunate to end up on the losing side yesterday.

