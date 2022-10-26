ENG vs IRE weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Melbourne for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

England lock horns with Ireland in their second match of the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday, October 26. On that note, let's take a look at the weather prediction in Melbourne for the ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

England recorded a convincing win in their first game, beating Afghanistan by five wickets. Sam Curran returned with a five-wicket haul as Jos Buttler and Co. restricted the Afghans to a mere 112. Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 29 as they chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.

England will hope to keep the momentum going as they look to go past table-toppers New Zealand in Group 1.

England have won the toss and opted to bowl against Ireland in Match 8 of Super 12.



Ireland, on the other hand, suffered a thumping defeat against Sri Lanka by nine wickets. Apart from Harry Tector (45) and Paul Stirling (34), others failed to make any significant contributions as Ireland posted only 128/8 in their 20 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka chased down the target in 15 overs with Kusal Mendis unbeaten on 68 off 43 balls. Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31*) also chipped in with valuable contributions to take the Islanders over the line.

Ireland will hope to bounce back and return to winning ways to keep themselves on track for a semi-final spot.

ENG vs IRE - Weather Forecast

Rain is predicted in Melbourne during England's game against Ireland on Wednesday. The is a 30 percent chance of precipitation and there will be multiple rain delays during the game.

The temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius with 98 percent cloud cover throughout the game.

#ENGvIRE And just when the players were about to come out, it started drizzling. And just when the players were about to come out, it started drizzling.#ENGvIRE

Speaking of the game, there was a slight delay at the start of the game due to rain interruption. England won the toss and put the Irish side to bat first. Stirling gave Ireland a steady start before the rain gods arrived once again to stop the proceedings.

Andrew Balbirnie and Co. were at 11/0 in 1.3 overs before the rain break.

