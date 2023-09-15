ENG vs NZ 2023: Lord's Cricket Ground, London, pitch history and ODI records

The decider of the England vs New Zealand ODI series will take place at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday. England hold a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. A win in London will help them win the series 3-1.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to avenge the 2019 Cricket World Cup final defeat they suffered at the same venue four years ago and draw the series 2-2. The Blackcaps won the first ODI of this series, but England bounced back with two wins in the next two matches.

Before the final match of the England vs New Zealand series starts, here's a look at the pitch history at Lord's.

Lord's Cricket Ground, London, ODI records & stats

Lord's has played host to 68 ODI matches so far. Teams batting first have won 32 times, while teams batting second have emerged victorious on 33 occasions.

When England battled New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, the match ended in a tie. The Super Over ended in a tie as well, with England eventually winning via boundary count.

Here are some other vital stats you should know from ODIs played at this famous venue:

Matches played: 68

Matches won by teams batting first: 32

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches tied: 2

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 138* - Sir Vivian Richards (WI) vs. England, 1979

Best bowling figures: 6/24 - Reece Topley (ENG) vs. India, 2022

Highest team total: 334/4 - England vs. India, 1975

Lowest team total: 107 - South Africa vs. England, 2003

Highest successful run-chase: 326/8 - India vs. England, 2002

Average first innings score: 237

Lord's Cricket Ground, London, pitch report

The pitch report for the fourth ODI of the England vs New Zealand series will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. Generally, the pitch at Lord's Cricket Ground has helped the batters and the bowlers equally.

Last year, England's left-arm pacer Reece Topley bagged a six-wicket haul against India on this ground. The pacers may receive some help from the surface.

Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Last ODI match

England crushed India by 100 runs in the last ODI match played at this iconic venue. Moeen Ali's 47-run knock guided England to 246 runs in the first innings. Chasing 247, India surrendered to Reece Topley's left-arm pace and were bundled out for 146 runs.

Ten sixes were hit in that India vs England ODI match. A total of 20 wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking six of them. Here's a look at the brief scores:

Brief Scores: England 246 (Moeen Ali 47, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/47) beat India 146 (Hardik Pandya 29, Reece Topley 6/24) by 100 runs.