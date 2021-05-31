England vs New Zealand: Three ways in which the Kiwis can dismiss Joe Root

New Zealand take on England on June 2 in the first of the two-match Test series. Joe Root will undoubtedly be one of the names the Kiwis will hope to dismiss early on in the innings.

Root has enjoyed a good run against the Kiwis. He has 895 runs from 11 matches against New Zealand at an average of 44.75. In total, the England skipper has 8617 runs in Test cricket at an average of 49.25.

New Zealand have a solid pace battery in Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson. This may work in NZ's favor as sheer pace has been one of Joe Root's weaknesses over the years.

In the 11 games he's played against the Kiwis, Root has been out on pace more times than spin. The New Zealand think tank will look to persist with pace when he goes to bat. We take a shot at suggesting three ways to get the England skipper out.

#1 Joe Root's weakness to incoming deliveries

Bowl anything that drills in towards the pads and that puts Joe Root at risk of being castled. His Test career dismissals on howstat shows the batsman has been out LBW 48 times and that hints at a weakness to anything that's pacy and raps him on the pads.

Kyle Jamieson's ability to consistently clock pace makes him one of those candidates to trap Root out early in the innings as he looks to settle into a rhythm.

#2 Make it a Joe Root vs Tim Southee contest

Southee has sent Root back to the pavilion five times in the 20 innings clashes thet have had- the most by any Kiwi bowler. His pace and swing has seen timber being rattled or having him edge one to the keeper, making him the perfect bowler to pit Root against.

This will work even better when the cherry is new as Southee has demonstrated his ability to get the ball to nip back in, or bowl in the channel that tempts batsmen to take a swing only to miscue or nick it.

#3 Swing it both ways to get Joe Root nicking

Root's dismissal to Trent Boult has much to do with how much swing the quick generates. Blessed to move the ball both ways while putting some pace on it, Boult is an option that Kane Williamson can go to to trouble Root. Like Southee, he's got the English skipper out five times and two of those modes of dismissals were having him caught behind.