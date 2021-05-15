England cricket team to call bio-bubble as "team environment" during New Zealand series

The England cricket team have been asked to use the term "team environment" instead of bio-bubble when they assemble for the two-match home Test series against New Zealand later this month.

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic last year, cricket teams have been forced to play the game behind-closed-doors in extremely restricted environments. Several prominent cricketers have admitted that life in isolation has been extremely challenging.

According to reports in the British media, a change in terminology from bio-bubble to "team environment" is being made to bring some positivity into the England camp. During the upcoming England-New Zealand series, the two teams are likely to have access to only grounds and hotels as COVID-19 restrictions are set to continue.

A report in The Guardian newspaper stated:

"Despite a two-month gap since the end of the India Test series -- and the likely absence of players who took part in the recent Indian Premier League and are currently in quarantine -- Chris Silverwood's coaching staff and the squad will still be urged to start referring to the 'team environment' instead of the 'bubble'."

The report further added that the change in terminology will help the England team deal with the stress of playing the sport in such testing times.

"It is a small change but one that is hoped will help them collectively move on from a testing 12-month period that included the white-ball team pulling out of three ODIs in South Africa when panicked by an outbreak of Covid-19 in the team hotel and saw a psychologist taken on tour in the subcontinent," the report further stated.

England players part of IPL 2021 set to miss New Zealand series

The England cricketers, who took part in the now-suspended IPL 2021 in India, are likely to be rested for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow all featured in IPL 2021 and are currently serving their 10-day isolation period, having returned to England. The England team management doesn’t want to rush the players back into the Test cricket fold.

Earlier this week, England managing director Ashley Giles had also stated something similar. He was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo:

"What we do know and what's not going to change is that given the weight of cricket, given the Ashes series, and we don't know what conditions that's going to be played in with regard to a Covid environment, we are going to need a bigger group of players. We may also choose against New Zealand to look at some new faces."

England’s two-match Test series against New Zealand will begin at Lord’s from June 2.

