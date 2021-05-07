IPL 2021: "Wouldn't say bio bubble created this time was porous compared to last time"- Deep Dasgupta

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta, who was part of the IPL bio-bubble as media personnel, maintained that he felt safe and secure despite there being incidents of bubble breach. Compared to last season in the UAE, Dasgupta added that the situation wasn't too different.

However, even with numerous precautions, players and staff in various teams got infected by the Covid-19. As a result, the IPL governing council and the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely.

Speaking about his experience in IPL's bio-bubble, Deep Dasgupta said that he never felt unsafe.

"I wouldn't say bio bubble created this time was porous compared to last time in UAE. We were well taken care of and I felt secure," Dasgupta said in an interaction with PTI.

However, the former India international said he started worrying about his family seeing the pandemic raging throughout the country.

"However, as the cases started rising in Delhi, I was a bit wary. Once you saw how people were suffering, it was disturbing. Also, I was tense as my parents still live in Noida. So, I was always thinking about them, Once cases started rising in Kolkata, then it was my wife and kids that I was thinking about. But they would tell me that you take care, we are just doing fine," he added.

During the suspension of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals led the points table with six wins out of eight games, while Chennai Super Kings were placed in second spot following their impressive run of form.

Travelling may have led to a bio-bubble breach in IPL: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is still unclear about how the breach in the bio-bubble took place. But he made an estimate and said that playing at six different venues across various cities might have led to the unfortunate situation.

"I really don’t know what led to this situation inside the bio-security bubble. We will have to do a post-mortem and look into the reasons behind this. But travelling could have been an issue. Last year in the UAE, everything was restricted to three venues and within a limited area. There was no air travel involved. Here, we had six different venues," Ganguly said in a chat with The Telegraph.

The BCCI is reportedly looking at a possible window in September to conduct the remainder of the tournament. Ganguly suggested the same and said they would soon start working on getting the IPL back on track.

